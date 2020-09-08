DENVER — Picture the best Von Miller — then imagine a version that's even better than that.
That’s how the Broncos superstar has looked in training camp in 2020.
With that in mind, a media report Tuesday goes on the 2020 bingo card: Miller sustained a season-ending tendon injury, according to NFL Network. He will receive a second opinion Thursday.
Considering how Miller attacked the offseason, losing him is a kick to the stomach for the Broncos, Miller and his millions of fans. Full disclosure: this Broncos training camp was the best Von Miller I've seen yet. He was ripped, committed, engaged. His performance left me and other observers worried — for the offensive line. He appeared on the verge of a monster season of sacks and sack dances. He’s also served as a positive influence at a trying time, a vet bent on squeezing everything out of his 10th season here. Perhaps most important at the moment, the proud Texan has been an advocate both for law enforcement and social justice. Von has been a smile in a sea of masks.
“I asked myself: Michael Jordan was the best that ever played. Was I really making that commitment to the game? Was I really doing the same stuff that he did?” Miller said during camp. “Kobe (Bryant) was one of the best that ever played. Was I doing the things that Kobe was doing? Was I demanding more out of my teammates? Was I demanding more of myself?
“I looked in the mirror and I wasn’t.”
Adding to the gut punch is the fact Bradley Chubb did not practice in the team’s scrimmage at Empower Field at Mile High Friday as the pass-rusher recovers from a major knee surgery. Coach Vic Fangio said he expects Chubb will be available Monday against the Titans, perhaps on a play count.
It must be mentioned Miller is in the final year of guaranteed money from the Broncos. There’s a team option for 2021, so there’s no promise Miller returns to the Broncos next season. A tiny silver lining, maybe, is that NFL teams during the pandemic are afforded unlimited moves off the injured reserve list after three weeks. But Miller's injury is a devastating blow to a franchise on the verge of getting back to its former self.
It's awful, really. That's what it is.