More homeless veterans are participating in Colorado Springs’ only transitional-housing program for ex-military members, run by the Salvation Army.
“The need for the program signals our vets are in distress,” Capt. Doug Hanson, who leads the local corps, said Wednesday, “but the fact that we can help them is good.”
A 75% success rate for helping homeless veterans secure employment, save money, learn basic life skills, obtain physical and mental health care, get sober if needed, and graduate from temporary housing to their own apartment, has pushed the program to be among the top-performing statewide, Hanson said.
He cites compassionate, caring employees who provide veterans with the right tools to become motivated to better their lives as the keys.
Demand for free food from the community at large also has jumped significantly at the organization’s headquarters at 908 Yuma St. The religious charity is handing out 350 food bags weekly, compared to 150 food bags this time last year, Hanson said.
“It is shocking what we are seeing,” he said.
Usage increased by nearly 100% when the pandemic first began, and “Now, it’s even higher than the COVID numbers,” Hanson said.
“The food insecurities within our community have dramatically spiked, due to inflation of food prices and the general state of our economy.”
The news comes as the organization celebrates National Salvation Army Week, which runs through Sunday. President Dwight D. Eisenhower decreed the observance in 1954, to highlight the scope of the church’s services and ways the community can assist.
Ken Reed is one of up to 43 homeless veterans in the local transitional-housing program, which receives referrals from the VA for potential singles, couples and families to enter the system.
The program started in 2018 and was averaging 11 veterans three years ago and last year averaged 25 participants at any given time, Hanson said. On Oct. 1, the maximum capacity will bump to 48, and Hanson expects all beds to be full.
Reed, a former Army flight nurse on rapid-deployment medical evacuation teams, never thought he’d be homeless.
But this is the second time for the 60-year-old to find himself without a permanent roof over his head, due to a string of circumstances that included job loss, a lawsuit, living with a friend without a lease and realizing that a disability payment of $1,395 a month doesn’t stretch across rent, meals, transportation and other necessities.
The going rate for a one-bedroom, low-income unit in Colorado Springs is at least $800 a month, with most renting for more than $1,000 a month, said veteran case manager Stephanie Newton-Keyer.
“It’s nice and big,” Reed says, opening the door to his furnished apartment on the Salvation Army campus, which has four complexes for veterans and their families.
The organization’s homeless shelter, the R.J. Montgomery Center, also has 12 beds reserved for veterans, where sobriety is not required.
Sobriety is required at the complex where Reed lives, and no visitors are allowed.
“It’s a standard of the Salvation Army to encourage healthy habits in life,” Hanson said. “We think they’re barriers to fixing the problems, if someone had addiction or strong daily use of drugs or alcohol.”
Reed has a roommate, keeps the apartment clean for regular checks and likes having his own room with a door.
Participants receive new linens, dishes and supplies they can take with them when they become self-sufficient, Hanson said. They also get two meals a day, free counseling and case management, and training on how to succeed independently.
“This program does help,” said Reed, who entered seven months ago. “There’s always a few bad apples who drink or have girlfriends over, but this is not a flophouse; this is you getting your life together and moving on.”
The program has a waiting list, Newton-Keyer said.
Another apartment complex for veterans is in the planning stages for the Salvation Army campus, Hanson said.