How to help

Salvation Army

The Colorado Springs Corps of the Salvation Army is working to raise $50,000 to help offset rising food costs and improve its outdated commercial kitchen that provides more than 400 meals per day for people who are homeless, impoverished or food insecure.

Donations also help sponsor low-income children to attend summer camp, purchase supplies for its afterschool programs and other services the church ministry provides to the community.

For more information, go to TSACS.org.

U.S. Postal Service food drive happens Saturday

United States Postal Service employees in 10,000 cities and towns nationwide, including Colorado Springs and other communities in El Paso and Teller counties, will participate in the 30th annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive on Saturday.

It’s the nation’s largest single-day food drive, according to the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Customers can leave non-perishable food donations in a bag near their mailbox on Saturday, before their letter carrier arrives.

Letter carriers will deliver special bags along with mail this week, which may be used to make donations.

Food collected will be delivered to local community churches, food banks and food pantries for distribution.

Foods that are high in protein, such as canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter are most needed, the agency says.

Canned fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-sugar cereals, macaroni-and-cheese dinners and 100% fruit juice also top the list of most-needed items.