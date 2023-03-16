They’re not franchises, but restaurants named Turmeric can be found in many cities around the country. Fortunately, Colorado Springs has one to call its own.

Turmeric Indian Cuisine is a family-run neighborhood eatery on the city’s northeast side. The aromas wafting from its kitchen boded well for the meal to come. The friendly, welcoming staff further enhanced our initial impression and the food confirmed the positive vibes, which continued throughout the evening.

This might sound far-fetched, but the bold flavors of Indian cuisine dance on the palate, thanks to such herbs and spices as cumin, cardamom, coriander, chile and, of course, the restaurant’s namesake — among others. The menu features well-known dishes along with less familiar ones.

Our server said the two most popular entrees are the coconut curry and dhaniya, but recommended not ordering them together because they’re so similar. They’re both curries, of which there are numerous types depending on the region, spices and chef’s discretion. They are part of the restaurant’s “Signature Fare” along with other dishes featuring, of course, curries.

We started with samosas ($7). These savory, crispy fried pastries are packed with potatoes and mashed peas. They’re earthy with a trace of spice and come with a cilantro-mint condiment that’s refreshing and a sweet/sour tamarind dip.

I like dal, but only wanted it as a side, not an entrée. Two versions are offered here: dal makhni ($17) made with black lentils and cream, and dal fry ($17) made with yellow lentils and tadka, a blend of house spices and ghee. Our server suggested a bowl of lentil soup ($5) and asked the chef to add some tadka. The result was heaty with a nice little kick.

The soup was an excellent alternative to the main course. Filled with pureed lentils, bits of onions and diced red pepper, the soup is buttery (due to the ghee) and with a slight nutty taste. It was satisfying and I was grateful for the server’s recommendation.

Spice/heat levels range from one to five. I opted for a two for the creamy shrimp coconut curry ($21). With plenty of plump shrimp, the spiciness was subtle and augmented the rich, sweet flavors. I’ll graduate to a three next visit.

Chicken tikka masala ($19) is a tomato sauce-based curry with onions. Bite-size pieces of chicken absorb the tangy gravy. This could also be bumped up to the next heat intensity.

Most entrees come with basmati rice and servings are substantial. Seeing that we had enough left over entrees for another meal, our server brought even more rice to take home.

The restaurant is large with a lot of attention to detail, from the understated decor to the soft Indian background music. Three servers kept water glasses filled, answered questions and expressed appreciation for our patronage. The hostess, who also served us, was particularly effusive with gratitude. She also confirmed Turmeric is a family-run business.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

My only complaint is the garlic naan ($5) and mango chutney arrived with the entrees. I’d like them sooner. I’ll ask next time since I know I’ll be back.

Turmeric Indian Cuisine

Indian cuisine for dining in or carryout.

Location: 5535 Powers Center Point

Contact: 1-719-308-2514; turmericcosprings.com

Prices: $16 to $25

Hours: Noon-9 p.m. Monday; closed Tuesday; noon-9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi.

Favorite dishes: Samosas, shrimp coconut curry.

Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.