Independent Records’ long-playing success story could be coming to an end in Colorado Springs.

The retailer, one of the last locally owned record stores in the Pikes Peak region and whose eclectic mix of music, books, movies, games, gifts, marijuana paraphernalia and other merchandise made it a staple for generations of loyal customers, is poised to close permanently unless a buyer is found to keep the business going.

Independent Records marked its 45th anniversary Sunday.

“There would be a hole in our employees' lives for sure, there would be a hole in the community,” said store manager and 14-year employee Hollie Sherwood about Independent Records’ pending closure. “We’ve had a lot of people crying, just very upset.”

Brothers Orville and Lewis Lambert opened Independent Records in 1978 at 3030 E. Platte Ave. in Colorado Springs after moving from California.

Over the decades, Independent Records grew into one of the area’s most popular music and record stores and survived and even thrived as larger national record store retailers closed. The Lamberts expanded Independent Records' footprint and as recently as 2015 had seven locations in the Springs and Pueblo.

In recent years, however, Orville Lambert conceded that Independent Records was suffering financially. It shuttered nearly all its locations, though the original flagship store on Platte Avenue remained open.

The Lamberts eventually sold the Platte property to a car wash chain in April 2021 for $1.5 million and leased back the site while they looked for a new store location. The main retail building and a next-door annex on the site later were razed and Independent Records moved in December to 195 N. Academy Blvd.

But Orville Lambert fell ill and priorities shifted from the business to his health, Sherwood said. The need for Lambert’s retirement became immediate — before a buyer was secured for the business, she said.

“The news about the closing came in on July 28,” Sherwood said. “He had been trying to sell the business for months, but he’s been too ill.”

Independent Records’ website says a going-out-of-business sale began July 29.

“We’re trying to get somebody in here to buy it, to keep it running. We have until Sept. 1 — roughly three weeks," Sherwood said of a timeline for the store's pending closure.

Sherwood said she’s been particularly hard hit by the possible closure. The opportunity to work at Independent Records came into her life amid a time of transition, Sherwood said, adding she can’t imagine the community and her life without it.

“I’ve never not liked a job I had, but I’ve never loved a job like this,” she said.

Something for everyone

Walking into Independent Records in Colorado Springs is like stepping back in time — a scene of organized chaos carrying nostalgic bliss. Cases of vinyl records, CDs and DVDs line the building from wall to wall, featuring artists from across a range of decades.

A longtime favorite for music lovers and vinyl enthusiasts across southern Colorado, the closure of Independent Records no doubt would leave a gaping hole in the vinyl scene in Colorado Springs and the community that surrounds it.

Matt Gehrung, who’s headed purchasing for Independent Records for 22 years, has a passion for bringing music to the store to fit everyone's needs and tastes.

“What we do is not crucial in a practical sense, but it is crucial to people's souls to have an escape from what life throws at them. What we offer is that escapism,” said Gehrung, who’s worked for the store for a total of 26 years.

He got his start in the store’s warehouse and worked his way up. Gehrung said he’s developed a passion for the industry through that time and is proud of the work he’s done.

“One of the former owners used to say that we are art dealers — we are putting art in the hands of people, and that art can drastically change someone's life for the better,” Gehrung said. “We’re not a charitable organization, but what we do ultimately puts a smile on people's faces.”

In pursuit of creating an inclusive environment for all music lovers, Gehrung ensures the store carries “something for everyone.”

“We’ve always tried to take the best care of everyone who shops here,” he said. “We’ve always tried to be of the people. We've never been an elitist shop by any means; I'd never judge anyone for their taste in music."

“I’ve heard from numerous communities throughout The Springs that we provide a safe space, and truly have something for everyone.”

Sherwood and Gehrung said the business ran into trouble during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was a familiar tale for business owners of the time. Even before the pandemic, Independent Records closed some of its locations. In all, six of the seven locations closed in the past five years.

At the same time, the move from the original location on Platte Avenue posed problems from which Independent Records hasn’t totally recovered, Sherwood said.

“After moving to this location, we never were fully able to catch up,” she said. “We weren’t able to buy new products for some time, and some people never caught onto the fact that we moved — we couldn’t do any advertising.”

To save the business, Sherwood has set up a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money to allow her, alongside Gehrung, to co-invest in the company with the help of a buyer; money raised would go toward buying the store or helping a future buyer with the purchase.

With a steep goal of raising $100,000 by the first week of September, their online fundraising effort has collected about $1,500 as of Monday afternoon. Customers also can donate inside the store.

“I just can’t imagine this place not in my life, and I can’t imagine the community without it,” Sherwood said with tears in her eyes, “We want to save the store in some capacity. It can be done — it’s so doable. We just don’t have much time.”

“People who don’t have other means of expression come here and buy music, surrounded by their people. Our connection with them is super important,” Gehrung said, “Everyone is represented here. I can’t imagine our customers not in our lives every day.”