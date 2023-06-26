Haute couture and Colorado Springs — two things you wouldn’t typically put in the same sentence.

While nobody’s going to lump Colorado Springs in with New York City or Los Angeles as a fashionista capital anytime soon, that doesn’t mean we don’t have a style all our own.

“At first glance it’s indicative of its environment — a lot of The North Face and Patagonia, a lot of functional fashion,” said former model and Colorado Springs Fashion Show founder Jaime Taylor. “But if you dig a little, (like) if you pop by Inherent in downtown Colorado Springs, it’s sleek, polished, fashion forward. The area has pockets of high fashion.”

When Taylor, who spent two decades doing runway, film and print, moved to town almost two years ago, she felt ready to do something creative and adjacent to the industry. A fashion week, the likes of which the Springs had never seen before, seemed ideal.

Traditionally, the purpose of a fashion week, like the big New York Fashion Week, held twice annually, is to pair buyers and designers. In major metropolitan areas buyers are shopping to fill racks at Macy’s or Kohl’s or to dress actors for award shows. Clearly, that’s not happening in the Springs, but there are other reasons to put on such an event.

“We thought the best way was to pair consumers with retail shops in the area — putting a hyperfocus on local boutiques and designers in their different lanes, like jewelers and textile weavers,” Taylor said.

“Fashion crawls are a way to drive foot traffic to core retail areas we all visit, like Manitou Springs, Old Colorado City and downtown.”

The inaugural Colorado Springs Fashion Week will feature more than 20 designers from the Pikes Peak region and more than 150 models, both professional and amateur, mostly from the Springs, but Denver and Pueblo, too.

“I’m really excited to be highlighting and elevating fashion culture here,” Taylor said. “The vision is to be expansively inclusive.”

The event kicks off Saturday. Three free fashion crawls will take visitors to Manitou Springs on Monday, Old Colorado City on Wednesday and downtown June 30. Models won’t be prowling the sidewalks, though you might spot them doing some promotional work. The crawls are a chance to preview the clothing and other goods being featured in the traditional runway show July 1 at Creative Consortium, 114 W. Cimarron St. Tickets are on sale online at cosfw.com.

A free outdoor market with artists, designers, food and music will be held during the day on July 1 at Creative Consortium. A wrap party at CO.A.T.I. after the runway show finishes up the week.

Taylor promises: “Everything from functional everyday wear to evening couture.”

Springs designer Jack Weakly, who sells T-shirts, work shirts and pants, hoodies, hats and sweatshirts in his Douleur line, will feature some specially made pieces for the fashion show. His style ethos: bring beauty and creativity to traditionally non-creative spaces.

“Pseudo office attire mixed with spiritual culture mixed with nontraditional cuts,” Weakly said. “I want models to look like they could have come from the office or from a lunch break where they went to meditate in the park.”