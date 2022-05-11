Legislators sprinted to the end of the legislative session on Wednesday night, furiously working to pass measures before the state constitution mandates them to end their labors for the year.
Dozens of bills made it to the finish line, notably a proposal to send Coloradans an early tax refund, but the door closed for several others, including the measure that would have banned adults from talking on cellphones while driving except when using a hands-free accessory.
The end of the session also meant goodbye for dozens of legislators. The Senate saluted Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, and Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Douglas County.
Other senators who will not be back in 2023 include Sens. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs, and Don Coram, R-Montrose. Both lost their opportunities for reelection to their current seats due to redistricting and being drawn into districts with other members.
Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, is not running for reelection to the Senate, instead seeking the 7th Congressional District seat. Sen. Tammy Story, D-Evergreen, is running for the House; her district was drawn from a largely favorable Democratic district to a district that leans strongly Republican.
Senate President Pro Tem Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, is term-limited. So is Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, and Assistant Senate Minority Leader John Cooke, R-Greeley.
The House's list of departing lawmakers is among the longest in history: 24 lawmakers will be gone next year. That includes six who are term-limited, including Speaker Alec Garnett of Denver and Majority Leader Daneya Esgar of Pueblo; eight members of the House who are running for the Senate; seven more who not returning next year; and, three more who are running for other non-General Assembly offices.
Highlights from the final day:
• Inaction from the House killed a bill that aimed to ban adults from talking on cellphones while driving, except when using a hands-free accessory . Though Senate Bill 175 passed the Senate in April and the House Transportation Committee on May 2, the House Appropriations Committee failed to schedule the bill before Tuesday’s midnight deadline.
"We have missed a chance to reduce road deaths and injuries,” said Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver, who sponsored the bill. Under current law, adult drivers are allowed to use cellphones for calls but they cannot text or browse the internet. If passed, the bill would have prohibited all hand-held cellphone use. Drivers under age 18 are already prohibited from all cellphone use, including hands-free.
This is the fourth time Colorado lawmakers have unsuccessfully tried to ban talking on the phone while driving.
• Colorado legislators passed legislation that sends $400 – or more — in Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refund checks to residents just as the fall election campaign season starts. House members amended the bill this week to allow the state to refund up to 85% of the TABOR surplus, which could make the money higher if revenue forecasts hew to Democrats' expectations.
However, if state revenues fall short , the refund checks would be lowered to avoid overpayment. A spokesman for House Democrats said Tuesday that, based on conversations with the Department of Revenue and the governor's Office of State Planning and Budgeting, the rebate checks will increase to at least $500 for single filers and $1,000 for joint filers. Taxpayers will receive equal payments, regardless of income.
• A mystery amendment to House Bill 1390, the annual school finance act, put a last-minute blip in the annual funding measure, riling Democrats who have worked for two years to require public schools to eliminate Native American mascots.
Legislators added the amendment to the bill during a Senate Education Committee hearing on April 28. Last year, Democratic lawmakers passed a law that banned the use of Native American mascots for 26 public schools in Colorado. That ban goes into effect on June 1, 2022, and 26 schools wound up on a list issued by the Colorado Commission on Indian Affairs last July.
As of March 10, the list is down to a dozen, including schools and school districts that have been the most ardently opposed to Senate Bill 116, the mascots law. Those schools included Lamar High School, whose mascot is the "Savages," and the Yuma school district, where the mascot is the Yuma Indian.
In the meantime, however, seven more schools that use a "thunderbird" as their mascot came under the attention of the commission, according to a discussion that took place at an April 15 meeting. The commission intends to vote on May 19 on the dozen remaining schools that have been on the list since last year.
The amendment to the school finance act was initially intended to give the seven schools with "thunderbird" mascots the same one-year planning timelines that the 26 schools initially tied to SB 116 had. Originally, the school finance act said that the schools or school districts first notified that they were in violation of SB 116 on or after May 1, 2022, but before June 1 would have until June 2023 to come into compliance. But the Senate Education amendment tweaked that language to say that schools would only have to be notified, and it wasn't clear what they'd be notified on.
That led to questions from the sponsors of SB 116, including State Rep. Adrienne Benavidez, D-Adams County, that the language created a giant loophole that the dozen schools still on the list could use to delay the changes on their mascots. House Democrats rejected the change to HB 1390 and called for a conference committee.
Rep. Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango, said the conference committee tweaked the language once again to ensure that the notification is on the violation of the ban. It would again likely only apply to the seven schools that will be added to the list next week. As of deadline, the bill awaited an agreement on the conference committee report and final passage in both the House and Senate.