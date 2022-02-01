As the two-year anniversary of the infiltration of COVID-19 nears, some public spaces in Colorado Springs remain closed or are only partially opened, with operators citing concerns over continuing ill effects of the pandemic.

Certain houses of worship, seating areas in some cafes and restaurants, medical-type businesses and concert venues have ongoing restrictions.

Kingdom Halls, buildings where Jehovah’s Witnesses hold religious worship and education, have been shuttered nationwide since March 2020, according to officials. Also, its 13,000 congregations suspended public door-to-door ministry and informational carts.

“Our love of neighbor and respect for life continue to underscore our decision making,” Juan Lobato, a local spokesman, said in an email. “So, we still do not feel it is safe enough to reopen our Kingdom Halls for our congregants or the public.”

Virtual meetings with interactive and educational components continue to be offered. The denomination considers the online format of worship successful; Lobato said the number of Jehovah’s Witnesses grew by 3% in the United States in 2021.

Leaders plan to reopen the Kingdom Halls but it is unknown when. In-person pilot programs recently were conducted in Puerto Rico and Connecticut to “help make an informed decision,” Lobato said.

“While the recent surge of omicron has paused the expansion of these programs, we hope to restart them soon, with the objective of returning to in-person meetings when it is safe to do so,” he said.

The BodhiMind Center in Colorado Springs also has not restarted in-person meetings for Buddhists, said co-founder David Gardiner.

The community had been leasing space from the Unity Spiritual Center, and although that building reopened in January, BodhiMind also is sticking to remote gatherings.

“We decided we’re going to wait a little bit until COVID calms down, and then we’ll rent the space again,” Gardiner said.

Attendance online has dropped to about two-thirds of in-person, pre-pandemic numbers, but Gardiner, who teaches religion at Colorado College, considers that to be a win for the nonsectarian Buddhist center that formed in 2009.

“We’re still seeing good numbers — 45 people attending regularly before the pandemic to about 25 now, on average,” Gardiner said. “Donations are coming in steadily, too, so we’re doing pretty well and look forward to opening again probably in March. It’ll depend on the COVID numbers in El Paso County.”

Performing artists started canceling scheduled gigs in December at Lulu’s Downstairs, a popular bar and music venue in Manitou Springs, said owner Marc Benning. With the highly infectious omicron variant, the trend hasn’t let up.

Benning has been forced to postpone 70% of scheduled shows since December through this week.

“The artists didn’t want to come due to having COVID or fear for their own health right now,” Benning said.

Benning had instituted a requirement for patrons to show vaccination cards or proof of a negative COVID test last August, but he changed that in January to “artists’ preference.”

Performers in about half of the few shows that have gone on this year have requested vaccination proof among concertgoers, Benning said.

“Initially, most people were really on board and grateful for the requirement,” he said, “but the small percentage of people that didn’t like it were definitely the louder.

“They were angered in a political way, which was never my motivation at all,’ Benning said. “My motivation was to run a business and do the best we can.”

It’s been difficult for all members of a band and its touring party to stay healthy since omicron appeared, he said.

“It’s still tough to get 400 people together in a closed space,” Benning said. “There’s a percentage of the population that’s not comfortable with that yet, and we’re definitely impacted by that still.”

Also, Manitou Springs’ indoor mask mandate that the city reinstituted in August remains in place and does not appear as an item on Tuesday’s City Council agenda. Denver, Adams, Arapahoe and Pueblo counties decided this week to lift some mask mandates, such as inside stores and businesses.

COVID infections have been declining in El Paso County since Jan. 20 but are still high, with a communitywide 24% positivity rate, according to public health data.

That’s led some cafes, including Einstein Bros. Bagels on North Tejon Street, to keep its ban on indoor seating, with no official word on a reboot.

Colorado Springs resident Margarita Littleton was enjoying a coffee and scrolling on her phone Monday afternoon outside Einstein's, when temperatures were mild.

She said she doesn’t mind that indoor seating is still prohibited at the shop but seems it’s “a little bit like a stretch now.”

“It’s been almost two years, which is crazy,” Littleton said. “It’s still financially hurting businesses, especially small business owners.”

Many businesses also are dealing with ongoing workforce shortages. A Starbucks coffee shop on West Colorado Avenue recently reopened inside seating, but an employee said if the store doesn’t have enough workers, indoor service is closed.

“We can’t run the drive-through and the inside counter at the same time,” she said, “because we sometimes don’t have enough staff to do both.”