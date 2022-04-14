The 4th Infantry Division based at Fort Carson is ready to "deploy, fight, and win in support of U.S. national interests" as the nation and world face "unprecedented challenges," Maj. Gen. David Hodne, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, said Thursday.

In a State of Fort Carson address to congressional and Pikes Peak community leaders at the post, Hodne introduced a new initiative, Mountain Post Ready, aimed at ensuring the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson units "are prepared to meet the diverse and ever-evolving global security requirements of the nation," according to a press release announcing the event.

"This past year certainly hosted its fair share of uncertainty, apprehension and adventure," Hodne said, emphasizing the U.S.' withdrawal in August from Afghanistan after 20 years, Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February , "competition" in East Asia and persistent "violent extremism" — all occurring during a global pandemic.

"Despite this uncertainty, our people, our units, our families, our installation and our community remained ready to answer the nation's call," he said.

Division Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash said Fort Carson soldiers are trained and ready to outfight any enemy under any conditions. To prepare, Nash said, he challenges soldiers and units to master fundamentals in physical fitness, marksmanship, medical proficiency and small-unit drills.

Among various efforts in the past year, Hodne said, the division's 1st Stryker Brigade deployed to the Middle East to support a joint task force operation called Inherent Resolve in the fight against the Islamic State. The division's 2nd Stryker Brigade also was certified as the Army's newest Stryker brigade combat team, he said.

Other efforts outlined by Hodne:

• The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team recently arrived in Europe as part of a regular training rotation with NATO allies.

• The 4th Combat Aviation Brigade returned from Afghanistan and is supporting national training and response missions.

• The 4th Division Sustainment Brigade deployed teams to the Middle East and Europe while helping the Army manage logistics and provided other support services like fuel, ammunition, medical supplies, and equipment and vehicle repairs.

• Division headquarters and artillery tested a new mobile command post to allow the division "to remain agile, survivable and mobile on the battlefield."

Soldiers also face uncertainty at home in aging barracks, unpredictable or unsustainable training schedules, and isolated environments as a result of the pandemic, he said — factors that can be stressful for soldiers and their families.

But post leaders are working to change that, said Col. Nate Springer, Fort Carson garrison commander.

The post is working on a traffic and weather app that will provide wait times at the post's gates to better facilitate travel in and out of the installation, he said. Officials also are improving housing units on the post and have increased soldiers' basic allowance for housing by 10%, he said.

Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Brister also highlighted a $161 million regional effort to improve road safety and access to Colorado Springs military posts, including Carson. Part of the project includes improving a 7½-mile segment of Interstate 25 from South Academy Boulevard to the Colorado 85/87 exit at Fountain, which exits to Fort Carson's Gate 19. The improvements will take pressure off Gate 20, Brister said, providing soldiers another option to enter and exit the post.

As part of two intergovernmental agreements signed in the past year, the city of Fountain will complete small public-works projects at Fort Carson, and Colorado Springs Utilities will now operate, maintain, and repair the post's electric and natural gas infrastructure, he said.

"Our collective resolve to be 'Mountain Post Ready,' combined with your unwavering support (and) the commitment of our friends and good neighbors in the Front Range community cannot help but ensure victory," Hodne said.