Two years ago, illustrious Colorado nature photographer John Fielder was tasked with decorating yet another facility that was opening near his home in Summit County.

"Which ended up being Shaw Cancer Center," he said in an interview earlier this summer.

Little did he know he would be a patient there.

Months after hanging prints, he would regularly return for treating pancreatic cancer.

"So yeah, I get to see my photos every two weeks," Fielder said in one of The Gazette's last talks with him. "How funny is that?"

There he was again, looking on the bright side.

With his camera, it wasn't so much the bright side he was looking for — as any photographer would tell you — but rather the warm side. That warm glow around sunrise and sunset that cast his beloved mountains and valleys and plains in the perfect light.

On Friday, from his home tucked high in quiet woods, he was watching the colors change across the Gore Range. His family was by his side, his daughter, Katy, said in an email.

"He left this world peacefully," she said.

Fielder, who spent 40-plus years exploring and photographing Colorado's largely unseen beauty and inspiring worldwide awe and conservation action, has died. He was 73.

He leaves behind two daughters, Ashley and Katy, and six grandchildren.

He leaves a legacy now being celebrated at the History Colorado Center in downtown Denver.

In a statement, Gov. Jared Polis said he spoke with Fielder at the new exhibit there that comes on the heels of Fielder donating his life's work to History Colorado, which has made it all available online. Fielder's dying wish was to open his portfolio to all people for personal or commercial use.

Polis said he thanked Fielder. "I hope that we can all follow his example to appreciate and preserve our outdoor lands," the governor said.

That became Fielder's mission along his career that started in the 1970s.

Fielder started in business, like men in the family before him from back in North Carolina. Out of Duke University, Fielder came to Denver to eventually manage a large retail division. That wasn't the real reason he came to Denver.

He came for the mountains. In a biography, he counted a middle school teacher, Mrs. Hickman, as among his greatest influences. Estes Park was one of the farflung field trips she organized, fueling young Fielder's curiosity and love for the outdoors.

Another important influence: the photographer Eliot Porter, who liked the idea of "intimate landscapes." Fielder sought to create his own — landscapes that were layered by light and shadow, that revealed such intricacies as bark on trees, specks on flowers, ripples in waters and craggy, snow-streaked lines on peaks.

The details spoke to what Fielder would later describe as his ultimate draw to nature: "The sensuousness," he said. "The sounds, the smells, the tastes."

He couldn't get enough. The tricky part was making a living out of the passion, especially as he was raising a family. He and his wife, Gigi, welcomed their firstborn, John Thomas, in 1980.

Fielder's pursuit was emotionally and physically draining. Emotional, for the time away from family. Physical, for the way he ventured to the most remote, wild places by foot, ski, horseback and boat. (Fielder maintained he traveled every square mile of Colorado, sometimes beside pack llamas.)

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

He was aided by that business mind. Essentially, he came to see Colorado's beauty as a brand long before today's social media players and bloggers. His publishing company would churn out calendars and coffee table books to be found at homes and offices everywhere, just like the large prints decorating walls.

One big success was "Colorado: 1820-2000." The book was a side-by-side comparison of changed views shot by William Henry Jackson and Fielder a century apart — an early hint at the awareness that Fielder aimed to raise.

Amid a population boom and what he determined to be a spread of poor, outdoor ethics, Fielder saw the proliferation of his work as problematic.

“All of those books and calendars did not slow people down,” he told The Gazette. “I realized that I was part of the problem.”

He aimed to be part of the solution. His work, he knew, could serve as inspiration.

As it was for the legislation that led to what is now Great Outdoors Colorado. Fielder was a key lobbyist and early board member for the agency that has reportedly used lottery funds to set aside more than 1.3 million acres.

Also in the '90s, Fielder's photos helped spur lawmakers to pass the Colorado Wilderness Act, which preserved parts of 19 areas. More recently, Fielder joined the cause that established Browns Canyon National Monument. All along, local coalitions turned to him in efforts to fight mines and protect watersheds.

Save the Colorado, a group advocating for the Colorado River, was among his affiliations.

Said the group's Gary Wockner in a previous interview: “Who’s the most impactful conservationist in Colorado history? I think John Fielder would have to be in the top 10, if not near the very top.”

Behind the scenes, Fielder struggled through tragedy.

After a long bout with Alzheimer's disease, his wife died in 2005. Months later, his son died by suicide.

Nature was no reprieve during the time, Fielder later reflected. Time was the only help, he said. "It can only get better, in whatever way it gets better, as time progresses."

Time, he said, and perspective. The more good memories he conjured, the more grateful he felt for the years he got with Gigi and John Thomas.

“The favorite word of my life is perspective, both professionally as a photographer and personally as a human being,” Fielder once said. “Without difficult times, you can’t appreciate good times.”

While cancer threatened to crush him, he found a way to stay positive and motivated. He had one final mission: to sift through hundreds of thousands of photos and prepare the donation to History Colorado.

It was hard in the process, seeing places he knew over the decades change. Rivers and drainages had gone dry. Whole forests had been consumed by fire and beetle kill. Where there was a snow field there was now barren ground.

"Like losing a wife and losing a son, you think about them every day, and so too do I think about the impacts of humans on Earth and what it's going to be like here," Fielder said near the end of his life.

It's why he opened up his life's work: for potential scientific review, yes, and for everyday viewers to feel appreciation and motivation. It's why he was so open to sharing photos with the press over the years.

He was prompt in responding to requests, except for one instance last winter. At the time, cancer had shrunk his muscle mass by about 40%.

"What's your deadline?" he finally replied. "I'm out skiing."