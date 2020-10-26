Clouds were building, but it was otherwise a perfect afternoon on the slopes. It was March 14, the promise of a snowy spring blooming at Breckenridge.
That's when Laurel LaRose and her group of about 20 noticed things changing.
"All of a sudden," she recalled, "the signs came up about social distancing and lift lines, only sitting with people you knew on the chairlifts."
It was a day Colorado skiers won't soon forget.
Hours later, as day turned to night, a powder-crazed population became aware of the order from Gov. Jared Polis: All lifts were to shut down immediately. Parts of ski country were seeing the state's first confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
LaRose and fellow members of Colorado Springs' Sno-Jets Ski Club would be coming home earlier than expected.
"It was a major downer for sure," she said. "I would hate for that to happen again."
Heading into this Colorado ski season, the only certainty is uncertainty.
Changes have been outlined in how people will be spaced, how they'll load lifts, how they'll be allowed to warm up in lodges. Many resorts, including those owned by Vail, have announced required reservations in an effort to minimize crowds.
But the message from the governor's office remains hopeful.
In a statement to The Gazette, Polis referenced Arapahoe Basin Ski Area's nearly two-week reopening in June that came with limited capacity. "I'm confident that once again Colorado resorts will lead the way in providing a safe skiing and boarding experience in our majestic, world-class mountains," Polis said.
Community leaders carry concerns into the season. Summit County commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence isn't so much worried about the risk of COVID-19 transmission on the mountains as she is off them.
"It's the ancillary activities," she said. "Having a drink at the bar afterward, eating at a restaurant, picking up ski rentals, etc. ... All of those can pose some danger."
Still, she recognized the vitality of the industry, reportedly worth $5 billion each year to the state economy.
Trade officials tallied nearly 14 million visits to Colorado ski areas in the 2018-19 season, a record. Last year, Vail announced $215 million in capital improvements for its mountains — an unsurprising figure for an industry constantly expanding terrain, upgrading snowmaking, adding chairlifts, and introducing restaurants and attractions to meet swelling demand.
COVID-19 came with Vail postponing many of those projects. Several counterparts did the same this summer while counting their losses.
Base towns, meanwhile, bustled with patrons who dined outside. Winter will no doubt change those arrangements. Business will be tricky, said Eric Mamula, mayor and restaurant owner in Breckenridge.
"This is purely about survival, for all these ski communities," he said.
And, in a way, it's about the survival of the state's soul.
Look no further than clubs such as the Sno-Jets for a glimpse into the life-affirming quality of Colorado's iconic winter pastime. Similarly, Denver's Up the Creek Ski and Rec Club is made up of mostly retirees and people who've been hit with major life changes, people looking to be restored through skiing and the thrill and camaraderie that go with it.
Up the Creek's president, Curtis Cloutier, came to the club after his wife died in 2001.
"Whenever we're out on the mountains skiing, it's like, 'Whoa, this is just amazing,'" Cloutier said. "This is why we live in Colorado."
Coloradans' hearts beat with the wintry blow of Mother Nature and race to wherever she sends the powder.
Boulder's Joel Gratz epitomizes the obsession bred by these Rocky Mountains. He's the meteorologist behind OpenSnow, the website and app every winter attracting 2 million visits.
Gratz wakes between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. each day to study weather models and publish detailed snow summaries. One might wake just as early in anticipation of his reports, which include extended forecasts.
"My life generally revolves around seven- to 10-day cycles," Gratz said, "because if I see storms coming in those seven to 10 days, me and my wife and my 3-year-old son are making plans to chase those storms. It is not just a business. It's personal."
And it's not just the slopes that make residents' spirits flutter when the flakes fly.
Some roam winter wonderlands in snowmobiles, smiling with the wind in their face. Some prefer pedaling through those glistening meadows atop two burly bike tires. Others travel in a historic manner — however few, as the 55-person membership of nonprofit Colorado Mountain Mushers suggests.
"You just hear the swish going through the snow and their paws running," says Denver's Molly Cushing, imagining herself on the sled again behind her beloved huskies. "It's kind of like a meditation. It's beautiful."
Others achieve solace sitting atop their favorite frozen lakes, fishing pole in hand. Others with axes and crampons, ascending a frozen slab.
And yes, winter in Colorado can inspire those apres visions of fine dining beside a fire, a sleigh ride under a silver moon. But some need no such comforts. Take, for example, Eric Larsen, the state's preeminent polar explorer.
For a man who has spent months alone on some of the most barren, exotic ice sheets of the world, the COVID-19 quarantine wasn't so startling. "Dealing with uncertainty and isolation isn't really a new thing for me," he said.
It was not being able to travel that maimed his psyche. Not being able to be out there in those frozen places.
“Not being able to go and do what I do,” Larsen said. “My whole sense of purpose goes downhill pretty quickly when that happens.”
Just about everyone these days has had more time than they’d like to reflect on purpose. That goes for members of Denver's Up the Creek Club, who like every American have endured a time not only of pandemic, but also of social and political upheaval. Summer in the West also came with disastrous fires.
"My personal opinion," Cloutier said, "is what the great philosopher Billy Joel once said: 'The world's been burning as long as the world's been turning.' Well, it's doing a little more burning than most years."
It'll be a different winter for the club. None of the usual parties. No dancing at the annual ski trip in Steamboat Springs. Trips are still planned, though logistics will be different.
But some things haven't changed.
"Everybody's ready to go skiing," Cloutier said. And that's perhaps more than ever.