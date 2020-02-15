Distress arrived instantly.
My back pocket was empty. The envelope holding a check made out to the family handyman had fallen out during a five-block walk across downtown Colorado Springs, and the questions came tumbling down.
What if some sinister character opened the envelope and was even now seeking to cash the check? What if this crafty criminal was using my checking account numbers to transfer funds?
I walked the route four times and never saw the white envelope. I was officially in trouble. The handyman has been a family friend for decades, but he’s always wanted his money delivered rapidly. I wrote another check and mailed it.
I am a wildly devoted fan of Colorado Springs. This is no secret. Friends in Denver, where I grew up, have grown weary of hearing yet another stupendous truth about the Springs. After hiking to the outer reaches of Red Rock Canyon, I want to break into song. It’s overwhelming to stand in city limits surrounded by such rugged beauty.
But it’s more than the hiking and biking trails. It’s the people, too. My neighbors shovel my Briargate walk when I’m out of town. Years ago, after a fall from my bike left a nasty gash on my forehead and serious brain haze, I called my friend, Jim, and he could sense I wasn’t right by my rambling talk. (I ramble plenty when clearheaded.) He immediately drove to my home to take me to urgent care. I could go on and on about the concern shown to me by friends in the Springs.
Colorado Springs was a city of 45,472 in 1950, and it retains a slice of small-city kindness and intimacy. Don’t worry. I can hear the howling from here. Many of you are convinced crime and aggressive drivers and rude intruders from Los Angeles and Houston have polluted our city beyond repair.
No way. I just returned from Seattle. Now, there’s a city in danger. We must be vigilant in handling growth and change, but we’re nowhere close to ruin. If you believe the Springs is an utter disaster, you need to get out of the Springs more often to experience genuine American disasters. We have it good here.
Please remember: It’s OK to celebrate one of America’s best places to hike and bike and eat and sleep and thrive. You have my permission.
So, back to the envelope.
A few days after the empty pocket crisis, our family handyman called. He received two checks, and destroyed one. He just wanted me to know.
This means someone picked up the first envelope in downtown Colorado Springs and, likely, walked three or four blocks to the mailbox at Pikes Peak Avenue. This means someone cared enough for a stranger to donate a few minutes of her/his time.
This envelope rescue was not Lawrence of Arabia riding on his camel for days across the desert to save a friend in danger of death. I get that. It was a small kindness, a small show of integrity, but it meant much to me. If, by chance, the person who picked up that envelope Jan. 31 is reading these words, please let me say:
Thank you.
I was blessed. I get that, too. I took a chance in not taking the highly complicated step of closing my account. I took a chance in not stopping payment on the check, which wasn’t that large.
But the phone call from the handyman did not shock.
My adopted city, home for nearly 17 years, is filled with kind and generous residents and never-ending sweet surprises.