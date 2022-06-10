A historic downtown Colorado Springs property has a new owner that can claim its own place in history.
The Mining Exchange hotel, which mining baron Winfield Scott Stratton opened in 1901 as a stock market exchange for mining corporations, and later became an office building before being transformed into a chic, 117-room boutique hotel, was purchased Friday by the Kemmons Wilson Cos. of Memphis, Tenn.
Local attorney and hotelier Perry Sanders Jr. and partner John Goede, a Florida attorney, sold the Mining Exchange to Kemmons Wilson. Neither side would disclose the sale price, though Sanders deemed it "reasonable for both parties."
Family-run Kemmons Wilson invests largely in hotels and resorts either through the company or its subsidiaries; it owns and manages just over 40 hotels and resorts, said CEO Webb Wilson.
The company is named for Wilson's grandfather who, frustrated by the poor quality of hotels during a family trip, founded Holiday Inn in 1952 — one of the first nationally known hotel and motel chains and named after the Bing Crosby-Fred Astaire movie a decade earlier.
The Mining Exchange sale, which came about after an unsolicited offer by Kemmons Wilson, triggered mixed emotions for Sanders.
Sanders and a different original partner purchased the Mining Exchange building, at 8 S. Nevada Ave., in 2006. He had become familiar with the Colorado Springs area several years earlier when he represented clients in property damage lawsuits against a local employer; he's also known for representing the family of slain Los Angeles rapper Notorious B.I.G. and Michael Jackson’s mother in legal matters after the singer’s death.
After initially planning to renovate the Mining Exchange building into office condos and retail space, Sanders turned it into a hotel.
While preserving a brass staircase, massive safes left over from the mining exchange and other features, he gutted the building and remodeled it with touches and amenities that reflected his favorite hotels worldwide.
Twelve-foot ceilings, solid-core privacy doors and separate sleeping areas, granite-topped desks, double-headed bathroom showers and recording studio-quality walls to prevent noise from bouncing from one space to another are among the hotel rooms' many features.
The hotel also offers a spa, 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a lobby bar and private courtyard. A Louisiana-native, Sanders also opened the next-door Springs Orleans Cajun-style restaurant, which was included in the sale to Kemmons Wilson.
Now known as The Mining Exchange, A Wyndham Grand Hotel, after its affiliation with the Wyndham brand, the property opened in 2012. In a rare feat for new properties, it received a four-diamond rating the next year from travel organization AAA, which took note of the hotel's high-end finishes and quality.
"It's a bittersweet moment because I started many years ago and kind of put a little heart and soul into this place," Sanders said.
The Mining Exchange's opening a decade ago came on the heels of the Great Recession, when many businesses still struggled, he said.
"It was sort of during the roughest of times," Sanders said. "I managed to get lucky and get it done and get it open and have it become quite the success. I feel really blessed that not only have out-of-towners enjoyed it, but the people of Colorado Springs have been incredibly supportive of the product.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 took a toll on the Mining Exchange as it did other properties, Sanders said. After a temporary closure, the hotel reopened and since has rebounded "very nicely," he said.
"We managed to preserve one of the coolest historic buildings that's ever been built in this city," Sanders said. "When so many buildings have been torn down, we really took this back to its core, the absolute core of the building and preserved everything in it that could be preserved."
Webb Wilson of Kemmons Wilson said the new owner plans no changes to the Mining Exchange hotel for at least the foreseeable future; the name and Wyndham affiliation will remain, though some renovations and upgrades are possible several months down the road. Atlanta-based Valor Hospitality Partners, a global management company, will operate the hotel, Wilson said.
Wilson said his family members have spent a lot of time in the West, including trips to Colorado and Colorado Springs. They've looked at properties in the state and have been impressed by the growth of Denver and the Springs.
They first saw the Mining Exchange four or five years ago, Wilson said. After conditions improved related to the pandemic, family members spent more time looking at possible acquisitions, got to know Sanders and began to talk about a purchase of the hotel, he said.
Among its properties, Kemmons Wilson redeveloped an old Sears warehouse in Memphis and redeveloped an old train station.
The company was impressed by the work that Sanders did with the Mining Exchange property and wants to carry it forward, Wilson said.
"It's easier just to build a new building and kind of work from a white piece of paper," he said. "But I think you lose some of the charm that's afforded in older buildings that ... have a story and history to them. That was another aspect that was compelling."
Sanders, meanwhile, isn't leaving the hotel altogether. As part of the sale, he and Goede negotiated a deal for them to keep a penthouse-floor office and will lease it back from Kemmons Wilson.
Sanders and Goede also own The Antlers hotel in downtown, itself one of the city's most iconic properties and originally built by Colorado Springs founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer.
Though rumors have circulated that The Antlers also might be for sale, Sanders said he and Goede won't comment about other properties they own. They also own a hotel in New Mexico and The Famous steakhouse in downtown Colorado Springs; a second Famous is targeted to open this summer in Castle Rock, Sanders said.
"We're enjoying running The Antlers, having a blast with it, don't anticipate stopping running it anytime soon," he said.