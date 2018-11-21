7 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway, free; 265-6264, thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com
No need to head off into the mountains for an ice sculpture festival. This one’s in our backyard.
The Promenade Shops at Briargate will present its second annual Parad-Ice On the Promenade Friday through Sunday. That’s pronounced “paradise” if you were wondering.
“We wanted to create a different Black Friday experience,” said Janyce Chmelka, marketing coordinator for the Promenade Shops. “We wanted people to have a family outdoor experience while shopping, so it’s not all about standing in line waiting for great deals.”
Longmont ice sculptor Jeff Parrish, who has competed internationally, and his team will create nine sculptures over three days: one large, 10 block-sized sculpture each day, and two smaller sculptures constructed during a daily dueling chainsaw competition where the crowd can call out requests.
About 3,000 people showed to the event last year, not only for the carving spectacle, but for strolling Christmas carolers and free hot chocolate, coffee and cookies at each of the ice-carving stations.
Folks also have the chance to vote on their favorite sculpture on the Promenade Shop’s Facebook page. A dollar amount that matches the winner’s vote total will be donated to the Empty Stocking Fund by The Gazette Charities and El Pomar Foundation.
“It’s a great opportunity to not only get holiday shopping done, but also be entertained in the process,” Chmelka said. “For families with young kids, it’s nice to have a distraction from being in the store.”
JENNIFER MULSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0270, JEN.MULSON@GAZETTE.COM