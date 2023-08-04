A new comfort-food fast casual dining option is hitting Colorado Springs just in time for transitioning to thoughts of cooler weather.

Kerry Mand, a local entrepreneur and owner of the first I Heart Mac and Cheese location in Colorado Springs, has been working for more than a year ahead of the restaurant’s Monday opening at 12229 Voyager Parkway, Suite 120, on the north side of the city.

“It’s the first one in Colorado Springs, which is hugely exciting. It took a long time to open it, but it’s happening,” Mand said Friday.

“The day of our grand opening is actually one day shy of the one-year anniversary when I signed the building lease.”

Founded in south Florida in 2017, I Heart Mac and Cheese is a rapidly growing fast-casual dining concept with over 45 locations in the U.S., according to the company’s website.

Offering unique takes on the classic mac and cheese bowl and grilled cheese, the menu features options for every dietary restriction and need, including gluten-free and vegan options.

Mand said the restaurant’s signature creations — like the “Best of Both Worlds” grilled cheese topped with short-ribbed mac — set the restaurant apart from other fast-casual options in the area.

“It is so over-the-top good,” said Mand, who has a second location in the works.

A successful and established businesswoman, Mand owns and operates a residential real estate company serving the Colorado Springs and Pueblo areas, along with Monument Plaza Laundry north of Colorado Springs.

“My goal for this restaurant is to give back to the community. We want to get involved with schools and churches and neighboring businesses through catering or fundraising programs — whatever we can do,” Mand said.

She said inspiration to become a restaurant franchisee came after the death of her brother-in-law in 2019.

“He was a Domino’s pizza franchisee for over 40 years, and that’s how I met the family,” Mand said. “I started working at Domino’s in 1996, and that’s how I met my husband. I married into the family and worked with the company for awhile.

“It just got me thinking and remembering how he got started 40 years ago, and all the stories I heard during his funeral from all of his past employees and people who loved him so much.”

And so Mand embarked on a journey to own and operate a franchise of her own.

With her daughter and niece managing, her cousin shift leading, and her husband and brother on call when needed, the new restaurant is a family affair.

Alongside the roughly 30 recent hires, Mand said she’s excited to build a workplace people can enjoy being a part of.

“I wanted to create something where my family was involved, and all my employees feel like family. ”

Monday’s grand opening will include punch cards for a free classic mac bowl or sandwich once a week for a whole year to the first 25 paying customers.