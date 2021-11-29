Last November Bruce Massie sent a text to his son, Wolfgang, asking if the 18-year-old would be home for dinner. Wolfgang replied that he planned to visit his sister, Samantha, and probably wouldn’t make it home in time to eat.
It was the last communication Bruce Massie would ever receive from his son.
Hours after sending that final text, Wolfgang was one of two people killed in a shooting at a packed house party in north Colorado Springs in the wee hours of Nov. 28, 2020. Francis McKinnis III, 22, was also killed in what one witness called a hail of gunfire.
A year later Bruce Massie is still looking for answers.
No arrests have been announced in connection with the double killing, which took place at a home in the 11900 block of Hanging Valley Way, a few miles east of the Air Force Academy. Law enforcement hasn’t released any suspect information. And Massie is beginning to wonder if police have any leads at all.
A recent meeting with Colorado Springs detectives left Massie dissatisfied.
“It took me three months to get the meeting, and they won’t tell me anything,” he said. “It doesn’t seem right.”
Massie said he’d like to know why, after a year’s time, there doesn’t seem to be a clear timeline on what happened at the house party, which was advertised on social media as a “Black Out Birthday Bash.” A digital flyer, obtained by The Gazette, promised a stripper pole and a “twerking” contest with a $100 prize. Cover charges were listed at $5 for men, $2 for women, and $15 for anyone under 18.
A witness who spoke with The Gazette on condition of anonymity said at least 100 people were at the party when he arrived, and that several partygoers were openly consuming alcohol and drugs.
According to Massie, CSPD officers responded to a noise complaint at the home about two hours before the shooting started. The officers left without incident, he said.
“They went into a party where there was alcohol and drugs and underage kids, and they didn’t do anything,” he said.
At about 1 a.m., a verbal argument between two men escalated into a fistfight, according to the eyewitness. Then at least one person produced a handgun and started shooting. Witnesses have estimated that 30-40 shots were fired.
Wolfgang, who had attended the party with his sister, was reportedly waiting for an Uber to take him home when he was hit by gunfire.
“He died in his sister’s arms,” Massie said.
At about 1:30 a.m., Massie was awakened by a phone call from a family member, telling him his son had been shot to death.
“I still can’t believe it,” he said. “He was a good kid. He was just starting to develop into a young man.”
Wolfgang Xavier Massie – “Xavier” to his family – was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, camping, and snowmobiling, Massie said. A natural athlete, he was a member of the Pikes Peak Pickleball Association and was listed as a wide receiver and cornerback on Coronado High School’s junior varsity football team. He had stopped attending classes at Coronado about a month before the shooting, according to District 11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby.
“When COVID hit, and the schools started closing, he didn’t want to (attend school) online,” Massie explained. “So he dropped out and got a job.”
All told, “Xavier” was a lively, active teen who made friends easily and loved his family, his father said.
“And now he’s gone,” Massie said. “He had just started living.”
Now, instead of a bright, vibrant young son, all Massie has left are questions.
He wants to know why officers responding to a noise complaint did not break up a crowded house party that was in clear violation of COVID-19 guidelines, or at least order the minors to leave, given the presence of alcohol. He’d also like to know why, in the apparent absence of any arrests, police said there was “no immediate threat to the public” in the hours after the shooting.
“How can you say there’s no immediate danger if you don’t have the shooter?” Massie said. “If he’s still out there, with a gun, then there is a threat.”
Police department spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik said he could not provide details on an open, active investigation. Sokolik did say that officers responded to an anonymous noise complaint a few hours before the shooting, but that the call “did not result in any enforcement action.”
Massie said he has tried to do what detectives have advised him: to back off and let the investigators do their jobs without interference. But grief and frustration with what he sees as little to no progress have compelled him to do what he can to try to move the case along. He has looked to social media for clues, persuaded a potential witness to contact law enforcement, and is considering offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
Anything, he said, to bring some semblance of closure to an ordeal that has exacted a heavy emotional and physical toll over the past 12 months.
“I’ve lost 70 pounds, and I feel like I’ve aged 10 years,” he said. “Anything I do on my own could jeopardize the investigation – at least, that’s what they tell me. But I gotta get some justice for my kid.”