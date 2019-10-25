One winner from each category will be announced during an awards ceremony at 4 p.m Tuesday at the Ent Center for the Arts on the UCCS campus, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets can be bought at

Rachel Beisel is among finalists for the sixth annual Mayor’s Young Leaders Awards, which were launched in 2015 to celebrate the outstanding achievements of young area professionals age 40 and under.

FIVE FUN FACTS

1. Two years ago, Rachel Beisel piloted a tandem bicycle with Tina Ament, a blind elite athlete, for the win in the women's tandem for the blind and visually impaired at the USA Cycling Hill Climb National Championships up Pikes Peak. "I had never ridden a tandem before," Beisel says. She and Ament did one practice ride the day before the race. "We didn't fall over, thankfully, and the next day we were up doing Pikes Peak."

2. Beisel was featured on the cover of USA Triathlon Magazine nearly 10 years ago, appearing with Olympian Hunter Kemper. "I wouldn't say I'm a triathlete anymore. My first triathlon I completed was a half Ironman when I was 24. I raced triathlon for a couple of years and then discovered I really hate swimming."

3. Beisel has a Certificate of Hosiery 101 and 102, earned during her time as marketing director for an athletic sock company. "Surprisingly," she says, "a sock is one of the hardest pieces of apparel to make."

4. She is co-founder of Vino and Vita, "a membership-based community connecting those that love pairing wine with their favorite leisure activities – and of course each other."

5. Her mother-in-law, Wendy Beisel, owns the Pikes Peak Pickle Shop in Cascade.