Drivers next week can expect lane closures along Interstate 25 in southeastern El Paso County as crews continue construction on several key road improvement projects there.
It's part of work on a $161 million regional initiative to make it safer and easier to get to military facilities in the Colorado Springs area while improving connectivity, freight access and the local economy.
Crews are widening two bridges along a 7½-mile stretch of I-25 beginning at South Academy Boulevard and extending south to the Santa Fe Avenue (Colorado 85/87) exit in Fountain, which exits to Gate 19 at Fort Carson. They've also begun to replace two bridges crossing over South Academy, said Colorado Department of Transportation spokeswoman Michelle Peulen.
Monday through Thursday, crews will close alternating left and right lanes on northbound and southbound I-25 to perform earthwork in the median and repair a guardrail, according to a Friday press release from the agency. The work will occur nightly on southbound I-25 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and on northbound I-25 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Additionally, single lanes on this stretch of northbound I-25 will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for emergency pothole repairs, transportation officials said.
Peulen said construction on this segment of the interstate is "the biggest chunk of work" in the regional initiative, which also includes improvements to South Academy Boulevard, Charter Oak Ranch Road and Colorado 94.
Work is still in its early stages, she said. Alongside the bridge replacements, crews will widen the shoulders along the corridor and install a deceleration lane at the interchange with Colorado 16. They'll lay new concrete pavement across the cracked road surface, install median barriers, and do maintenance on four additional bridges along this stretch of the freeway.
Construction on this portion of I-25 is anticipated to be complete in 2024.
Crews will also widen a 1½-mile stretch of South Academy from the I-25 interchange over Colorado 85/87 and continuing to the road’s approach to Milton Proby Parkway from two lanes to three lanes to help alleviate recurring congestion. El Paso County spokeswoman Natalie Sosa said this work hasn't yet begun. El Paso County is overseeing these improvements here, which should also be completed in 2024, according to the project website.
Sosa said the county expects to begin repairing two bridges along South Academy Boulevard that cross Fountain Creek, near the junction with Colorado 85, later this year. They'll repair foundations and complete earthwork to improve the bridges' safety, according to the project website.
Drivers will also still see flaggers on Charter Oak Ranch Road as part of the regional project, with intermittent shoulder closures Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The road and its intersection with Santa Fe Avenue are being replaced because the road is crumbling, has a steep grade, narrow lanes, poor drainage and no lanes for cyclists or pedestrians, officials have said.
It's not heavily trafficked by travelers in and out of Fort Carson because of its poor quality. Instead, they use Fort Carson's Gate 20 about four miles north, leading to backups at the gate that regularly extend to the I-25 off-ramps, officials have said.
Additionally, crews will build a roundabout to replace the four-way stop intersection with Santa Fe Avenue, El Paso County Public Works officials announced in February in their new monthly newsletter, "The Roadway." They'll also add turn lanes to improve access to local businesses and Fort Carson.
When improvements to Charter Oak Ranch Road are complete in November, it will remove about a quarter of the number of vehicles through Fort Carson's Gate 20 per day, project officials have said.
On Colorado 94, much of the work is complete, Peulen said Friday.
A new westbound passing lane between North Franceville Coal Mine Road and U.S. 24 is finished. Fiber-optic has also been installed from U.S. 24 to Enoch Road, allowing for high-speed communications needed for future planned development, according to the project website.
Crews will also construct a signalized "jug handle" intersection at Blaney Road to remove slow-moving traffic from the passing lane and increase eastbound traffic efficiency, Peulen said. That work has not yet started.
Work on Colorado 94 should be fully complete in June, she said.
The improvements are paid for by funding from the state transportation department, El Paso County, the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority and a federal BUILD grant.
Drivers should obey posted reduced speed limits when traveling through the area, Peulen said. For updates, they can register for text alerts by texting "MAMSIP" to 888-970-9665. Drivers can also find updates on the project website at codot.gov/projects/militaryaccesssafetyimprovements.