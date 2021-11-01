Hyatt Place on Friday became the latest hotel to open in downtown Colorado Springs. It's the third new hotel in the city's center in just over two years.

Pueblo-based AAA Hotel Developers began construction on the 120-room, seven-story hotel at 201 E. Kiowa St., across from City Hall, in 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic triggered widespread business closures and devastated the tourism industry.

The pandemic also triggered construction delays and supply-chain issues that delayed delivery of some parts needed for the property.

"We are relieved that we are now open. It was a lot more difficult to build this hotel during COVID with all of the supply chain disruptions that have occurred," said Avik Amin, managing partner of AAA Hotel Developers. "We are doing fairly well in our first week and are getting a lot of inquiries. We see a bright future for downtown with all that is happening in Colorado Springs. All of the residential and hotel development downtown is bringing a lot of energy to the area."

The Hyatt Place Hotel follows the September 2019 opening of the 168-room, 10-story Hilton Garden Inn, at 125 N. Cascade Ave., and the January opening this year of the 80-bed, four-story Kinship Landing boutique hotel, 415 S. Nevada Ave. A 261-room, eight-story hotel southwest of Costilla and Tejon streets that will carry Marriott's SpringHill Suites and Element brands is under construction in an urban renewal area and is scheduled to open next spring.

The $20 million Hyatt Place is part of the City Auditorium block urban renewal area, which allows the owner to receive a small break on the hotel's property tax bill.

The recent building spree follows a 50-year drought for downtown hotel construction: No new hotel buildings were completed in the downtown area between 1972 and 2019, although the Mining Exchange hotel and a Holiday Inn Express hotel opened in office buildings that were converted to hotels in 2012 and 2014, respectively. The latest hotels, including the SpringHill-Element hotel yet to open, will more than double the number of hotel rooms in downtown to nearly 1,100.

The Hyatt Place includes a 29-space valet parking area with mechanical lifts to store two levels of vehicles, a 1,100-square-foot retail space on the first floor that likely will become a coffee shop early next year, a lobby and dining area, meeting rooms, fitness center, a pool and hot tub on the second floor and guest rooms with couches that convert into extra beds on the third through seventh floors. The Hyatt Place offers a complimentary breakfast and a limited menu for lunch and dinner.

The hotel employs 20 people with additional hiring planned as bookings pick up, said John Kochevar, general manager of the Hyatt Place. Room rates will vary from $139-$179 a night until tourism season next spring, when rates are expected to increase to $229-$249 a night, he said. Valet parking costs $25 a night, but hotel guests also can park overnight at a city parking garage across the street for $10, he said.

"Our target customers are employees of downtown businesses — we are central to almost everything in the Colorado Springs area from the airport to the shops in Manitou Springs and almost anything else," Kochevar said. "For tourists, we also are close to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo as well as Weidner Field and the new Colorado College hockey arena."

AAA Hotel Developers started in 1977 when Amin's parents bought a small hotel along Interstate 25 in Pueblo. It also owns and operates six hotels in Denver, Golden, La Junta, Lamar and Pueblo. The company also is building a 65-room Holiday Inn Express in Manitou Springs that is scheduled to open next spring.