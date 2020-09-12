Misty Olson woke up Thursday morning craving hot dogs. Her husband fired up the small grill next to their tent and obliged his 38-year-old pregnant wife.
The chilly day that had traces of last week’s snowstorm started off well, as the couple prepared to head to the downtown library to get warm, then hit up food giveaways and finally try to score some money panhandling or selling rebuilt bicycles.
“It’s not very easy,” Olson said of being homeless.
Their plans were interrupted when the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team came upon the couple and other people living near what’s known as skid row along Fountain Creek. They needed to disband their camp in an hour or be ticketed and possibly have their possessions removed.
While camping in Colorado Springs’ city limits is prohibited in general, camping within 100 feet of waterways is banned and requires immediate departure.
That may seem insensitive to some, said Sgt. Olav Chaney, supervisor of the six police officers on the Homeless Outreach Team.
But, “If we don’t stay on top of it, the trails, bike paths and underpasses would be full,” he said. “There’s a lot of people out there that don’t think we have hearts. We do. If we can get just one person off the streets, we know we’re doing good.
“We also realize we have a job to do, and if we let this go, there would be so much trash and disgusting stuff it would be crazy.”
Olson, who moved to Colorado Springs several years ago from Iowa, has been living outside for more than a year, after fleeing an abusive relationship. She said she’d rather camp than go to a shelter.
“They’re smelly, and my nose is sensitive right now since I’m pregnant,” she said. “There’s no personal space. They’re not that clean; it’s cleaner out here.”
'Come as you are'
A concerted effort to provide more shelter beds for the homeless in Colorado Springs began a few years ago. Now, the city has more than 750 shelter beds, said Andy Phelps, homelessness prevention and response coordinator. But hundreds of beds are consistently empty each night.
“It’s rare if ever that they are all filled,” said Officer Craig Johnson of the Homeless Outreach Team.
One bad snowstorm last year pushed Springs Rescue Mission past its normal capacity of 450 overnighters, said Travis Williams, chief development officer for Springs Rescue Mission, which operates the city’s largest homeless shelter. That evening, they made room for 475 guests.
“Our commitment is anybody who needs shelter finds shelter,” he said.
Last week’s snow and cold snap increased usage by 30%, Williams said, with 350 people seeking overnight shelter on Tuesday when the storm arrived and 325 on Wednesday.
Many homeless people still prefer staying outside than heading to a shelter.
Officer Tim Kippel of the Homeless Outreach Team estimates 300 to 500 homeless people have been camping regularly in El Paso County this summer.
Most often, it's because they do not like abiding by the rules of a shelter, he said.
“Other common reasons shelter beds are not being used are mental health issues, substance abuse and general dislike of being around other people,” Kippel said.
Just a “small percentage” have indicated concerns about the coronavirus pandemic as keeping them away from shelters, he said.
Shelters operators say they have stepped up cleaning, sanitization and hygiene practices to meet public health regulations.
Only a handful of those who are homeless have tested positive for COVID-19, Chaney said, and an isolation center set up at the City Auditorium continues to be available.
Among the ranks of the chronically homeless are drug dealers, sexual assault perpetrators and people with arrest warrants, Chaney said.
Drug use and crime are rampant among the homeless population, Johnson said.
“There’s a lot of assaults, a lot of people get harassed,” Johnson said. “Some have PTSD or other health issues, and the environment of a shelter doesn’t mix. They don’t like it and flat out say they want to stay outside.”
To make its shelter more appealing to those living on the streets, Springs Rescue Mission offers low-barrier entry, meaning “come as you are,” even if you have been drinking or doing drugs, and it also takes people who have pets, Williams said.
Supply surpasses demand
Service providers view vacant beds as a positive indicator.
Just two years ago, Springs Rescue Mission had to turn people away because the demand was greater than the number of beds the Christian-based organization had on hand, Williams said.
With at least 450 beds there now, he said, there’s always room for anyone who needs and wants overnight accommodations.
“It helps us ensure no one is forced to sleep outside,” said Phelps. “Previously, we did not have enough shelter beds, and every winter there was a complicated effort to set up temporary beds.”
Adequate bed space also helps reduce homeless deaths, Phelps said.
“One is one too many,” he said.
Deaths among the homeless typically occur during winter months due to exposure or carbon monoxide poisoning, Kippel said.
In the first five months of this year, 26 homeless people died in El Paso County, said Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly.
That’s four more than the 22 deaths recorded last year through June 1, he said.
“An increase of four deaths in the first half of the year in and of itself doesn’t concern me yet with such a small sample size,” Kelly said. “But if the increase continues over last year’s pace, we could have a significant jump in homeless deaths by year’s end, which would be a warning sign of a new or growing issue in that population.”
Illegal camps seen as detrimental
The large supply of beds enables the city's camping ban to be enforced, and officials believe homeless camp cleanups conducted five days a week by city code enforcement’s Quality of Life Team also have helped drive more people to use the shelters.
“It’s important for municipalities to enforce the laws to protect citizens,” Phelps said. “We cleaned up 1 million pounds of trash last year; it’s clear these illegal camps are having a detrimental impact.”
In the first five months of this year, code enforcement hauled away 1,311 truckloads of trash from illegal camps, said director Mitch Hammes. That’s roughly equal to the amount of trash collected for all of 2019, he said.
To date this year, the team has gotten rid of 1,321 camps, compared with 847 for all of last year.
The summer months were particularly busy, with crews removing 457 illegal camps in June, July and August. Over those three months in 2019, city workers cleaned up 171 camps, statistics show.
Crews eradicated one large congregation of more than 40 campsites a few weeks ago, removing some six Dumpsters full of trash, Chaney said.
Many of the camps follow paths along the creeks and are near services, such as the soup kitchen, prime panhandling spots and liquor stores, Kippel said.
Some camps are orderly, Johnson said; others are in squalor, strewn with hypodermic needles, bags of rotting food and buckets of human waste.
Camps often reappear in the same spots soon after they’re removed, Chaney said, adding that police patrol frequented areas daily and warn or ticket campers. Police have issued 346 tickets in 2020, for illegal camping under city ordinances and trespassing on private property, he said.
The tickets are through the municipal court system and require an appearance before a judge.
Indigent people cannot be fined, Kippel said, because they usually have no way of paying. They aren’t jailed for failure to pay a fine, and they are not given community service because “new case law implies that it is ‘indentured servitude,’” he said.
After being displaced from their camp on Thursday morning, Olson wasn’t sure where she, her husband, her adoptive father, who she says is more family than those related to her by blood, were going to go .
She said cleanup crews took baby items she had accumulated.
“They weren’t even on the sidewalk,” she said.
'Not a lifestyle we choose'
Olson accepted free socks and water from Homeless Outreach Team officers before moving on with a duffel bag stuffed with her possessions from the camp she’d been living in for a few weeks.
Olson also signed up with Homeward Pikes Peak’s street outreach program to get on a list for housing. Because she is pregnant, she’s near the top of the list.
But it could take months for housing with support services to open up, said Astrid Martinez, a street outreach worker with Homeward Pikes Peak.
“It’s not a quick fix,” she said. “There’s a greater need than there is availability when it comes to housing. It’s nothing that happens quickly.”
Olson was told to check back every 90 days.
Eight or so agencies in the city provide different types of housing based on the kinds of circumstances and issues people need help with, such as mental health problems or addiction to substances, Martinez said.
Campers with grocery carts overflowing with bicycle parts also shuffled along the Midland Trail after being told to leave.
“The majority are probably stolen, not necessarily by the people who are tearing them apart and rebuilding them into new bikes,” Chaney commented.
What Olson most wants people to know: “This is not a lifestyle we choose. So don’t be so judgmental.”
While some people living on the streets “put themselves in this spot,” Chaney said many people are homeless because of circumstances beyond their control.
“Sometimes, it’s not their doing,” he said. “The ones you don’t see are reaching out to the resources and trying to make their lives better.”
People have to be willing to want to get help and work on improving their situations, Johnson said.
Steven Vickery, 28, has been homeless off and on for a few years, did some time in jail and recently lost his job and a place he was staying after a paperwork mix-up and what he said were false accusations about theft.
He said he hasn’t used the local shelters because he’s heard bad things about them.
Williams of Springs Rescue Mission said rumors about the local shelters usually aren’t true. In addition to food and beds, there are showers, laundry facilities, case workers to help people with jobs, housing, addictions, mental issues and other struggles.
Vickery said when he’s had downturns in the past, he’s bounced back. Right now, he’s not sure of what the next progression for his life should be.
“People are people. Don’t treat anybody differently,” he said. “I got a charge and missed a court date and got time, but I’m not a criminal. I want to work. It’s going to be a challenge for me.”
Historically, homeless campers use shelters more when the temperatures drop, Kippel said. Transients who spend the summer in Colorado Springs often go somewhere else in the winter, he added.
But, “There will always be a contingent of people who choose to not use the shelters,” Kippel said.
And while police can move people along, “We can’t force someone off the streets,” Chaney said.