Mom grew up on a farm in the stillness and solitude of America’s vast prairie. In certain seasons, Mom and her parents would see virtually no one for days. Remote dirt roads, you see, have this nasty habit of becoming impassable.
Mom had her mother and father. She had her imagination. And that was about it. No TV. No streaming services. No Amazon delivery. No grocery store a few blocks away.
Mom learned how to be alone. Profitably and joyfully alone, that is. She learned to intensely devour books. She learned the art of baking and the more complex art of pondering.
We find ourselves, thanks to coronavirus, exiled to lives similar to the one that crafted my mom in her childhood in the cotton country of Texas. We have a few friends and family members in a tight circle that is closed, because of The Virus, to all others. And we have a choice.
We can choose to become our own best friend.
Or we can choose, through worry and slothfulness, to become our most persistent enemy.
Larry David is preaching the wonders of TV watching for a California public service campaign that encourages those tempted to stray to obey the state’s stay-at-home order. David, of “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” fame, reigns as America’s most lovably self-obsessed citizen.
“I basically want to address the idiots out there. You know who you are” David begins, referring to Californians who ignore safety to party.
“You’re passing up a fantastic opportunity, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sit on the couch and watch TV!”
Come on, Larry. TV will take me, and you, only so far. Watching TV for over, say, three hours a day will lead to brain damage unless you wisely and ruthlessly select your video diet.
Sara Honn Qualls is a psychology professor at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. She lives, like the rest of us, in state-imposed isolation in her Springs home. She’s been thinking of her parents, who spent years living — and thriving — at an isolated farm.
“It’s hit me this week that we’re now living the life that my parents lived on the farm, where you don’t see anyone outside your household for days and days,” Sara says.
“It’s so isolating to be alone on the farm, and I try to draw strength from that. How did people create structure within the home and ranch or farm? How did they feel contented solitude more than loneliness?”
TV, Sara says, is not the answer to that question. TV is escapist, seldom demanding, filled with empty calories for the mind. TV is, usually, the visual equivalent of a Pop-Tart.
Meanwhile, demanding, consuming pursuits are required for “contented solitude.” Those pursuits could be deeply listening to music or tension-draining exercise or solving a complicated and infuriating puzzle or painting a landscape or a portrait or a dive into abstract expressionism.
Challenging yourself in solitude works as a superb first step in the direction of self as friend and a massive first step away from self as enemy. A consuming pursuit will chase away gloom in a lasting way.
It’s not easy. I get that. I’m currently looking across the room at a doorstop. This doorstop also is known as the novel “War and Peace.” I promised myself to conquer the book after a friend raved of its wonders. He said the novel transformed his boring 90-minute round-trip commuter train ride into the highlights of his day. He praised the plot, the characters, the majesty of the book, which runs around 1,000 pages.
I’ll read it soon, I announced to my friend, and myself. That was a decade ago.
So far, “War and Peace” still loses the daily battle with various TV shows, “Indian Summers, “Schitt’s Creek” and, yes, “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” The shows offer escape while “War and Peace” demands rigorous challenge.
But the pursuit of contented solitude calls for the strenuous path while we sit alone or nearly alone in our homes.
It’s time to open that demanding, intimidating book you don’t want to open.