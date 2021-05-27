By the numbers

9: Miles of rail

28,000: Steel ties

27,000: Cubic yards of ballast used to form the road base for new tracks

214: Length in feet of new train cars, compared with 124-foot length of refurbished ones

46: Weight in tons of the locomotives pulling new train cars

15: Maximum daily departures identified as possible with optimized capacity and efficiency

3,600: Maximum passengers that can be served in a day, double the previous number

4,400: Tons of snow that can be cut hourly by the new snow blower