Believe it or not, Colorado Springs haunted houses have been prepping since last October to put on this year’s shows.

But perhaps the most important piece of the puzzle is the scare actors themselves, who began auditioning in July.

So, what does it take to be a scare actor?

During auditions, directors look for originality and enthusiasm, said Shawn Field, the tech manager for HellScream Entertainment, which has operated local haunted houses since 2008.

“It’s kind of fun to put in new areas to surprise, actually even the actors as well, because they’ve never seen it,” Field said.

A big part of the job is improv, Field said, which the actors practice to get ready for the season.

“Scare acting is a lot of improvisation,” Field said. “A lot of us don’t do the same thing over and over again. It gets really boring.”

In fact, once they’re casted, scare actors go through training, Field said. That training includes video demonstrations on how to get into character and how to handle different situations.

“A willingness to try something new (is needed), because a lot of people that do this, have never done it before,” Field said. “Some people really take to it and enjoy just coming up with a whole new character.”

One training method used by HellScream is the werewolf technique, where the actors will learn how to transition through different levels of scare.

“You start at a 10% werewolf, then you drop it to 3% werewolf, then do a 70% or walk it to a 100%,” Field said. “So you transition back and forth.”

An important part of training for new scare actors is learning from the experts. Some of the actors at HellScream have been performing there for more than a decade, Field said. “There’s a core group of probably 20 veterans who’ve been doing this for probably 15 years plus,” Field said. “We take the newbies under our wing and kind of help them along.”

As far as why scare actors are drawn to perform in haunted houses, Field says it gives the opportunity to be creative, and to step into the role of someone else.

“You get to do something that a lot of people don’t get to do, you get to scare people, and they don’t get to get mad at you,” he joked. “When you put on a costume or a mask or get into makeup, you become a whole different person. And a lot of people like that.”