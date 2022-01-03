A Texas developer has acquired the Hotel Elegante Conference & Event Center for $25 million as it looks to proceed with plans to turn Colorado Springs' second-largest hotel into 603 apartments targeted at entry-level workers.
The 496-room hotel at 2886 S. Circle Drive is expected to remain open during the one-year first phase of project, which would convert about 200 rooms to mostly studio apartments. Those rooms are already being rented on a weekly basis by the hotel, which would close during the second and third phases as the rest of the hotel and conference center are converted.
Austin, Texas-based SHIR Capital bought the hotel last week, according to an email sent Thursday by Bryan Rodriguez, a Colorado Springs commercial real estate agent who brokered the deal.
SHIR had proposed the conversion in June and spent the next six months securing city approval for the conversion, which included negotiations over how much the company would have to pay in parkland development fees because the property is shifting from short-term lodging to long-term residential use. Developers must pay the fees or deed land to the city for parks on all residential projects.
