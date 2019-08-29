A Holiday Inn Express & Suites will join the lineup at one of the Pikes Peak region’s newest shopping centers.
The four-story, 91-room hotel — with 19 suites — is under construction at South Academy Highlands, northwest of Interstate 25 and Academy Boulevard in Fountain, south of Colorado Springs. Noble Hospitality of Manhattan, Kan., is developing the hotel and targeting a March opening.
The hotel will fill a lodging void south of the Springs, said Mark Stumm, Noble’s chief operating officer. Several hotels have been open for years near The Broadmoor World Arena and along Lake Avenue a few miles to the north, but they’re scarce heading down to Fountain and even stretching to Pueblo, he said.
Noble Hospitality expects the hotel, with good visibility from I-25, to accommodate a wide range of guests, including visitors to nearby Fort Carson, leisure and business travelers and World Arena attendees, Stumm said. The hotel and shopping center also are across the street from Pikes Peak Community College.
South Academy Highlands opened in summer 2015. Walmart and Sam’s Club anchor the center, which includes Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s Subs, MOD Pizza and other restaurants and service-oriented businesses. The hotel is being built just south of Walmart.
A few years before the shopping center was built, Noble Hospitality learned of a possible hotel site at the property, Stumm said. But the company passed on the project because the land was hilly and lacked roads. After shopping center development took place and roads were put in, however, the company bought land and launched construction this year.
Up to now, access to the shopping center has been limited to an entrance and exit from Academy Boulevard; vehicles come off Academy, onto Venetucci Boulevard and into the shopping center.
That’s changing, however.
A $3.5 million Venetucci extension is underway and is expected to be finished next year, said Todd Evans, Fountain’s deputy city manager. The extension will connect Venetucci to B Street; vehicles then will be able to reach U.S. 85/87 and travel back and forth from South Academy Highlands to the World Arena area, he said.
“It will allow folks to completely drive through that (South Academy Highlands) and make it much more accessible for the neighborhoods, the Stratmoor Hills, the Cheyenne Meadows, all the neighborhoods that are west of the World Arena,” Evans said. “They’ll have direct transportation onto South Academy Highlands rather than having to go all the way around to South Academy (Boulevard).”
The Holiday Inn Express & Suites, meanwhile, opens up the surrounding area for overnight stays and for people who frequent the shopping center’s restaurants and other businesses, Evans said.
Stumm, of Noble Hospitality, said the Holiday Inn Express & Suites brand has been reinvented by parent company InterContinental Hotels Group.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites exteriors are more contemporary and interiors have been updated with a focus on comfort; amenities include refrigerators, microwaves, iPhone plug-ins and a new drapery system that allows guests to black out all sunlight, Stumm said. Hotels also have electric car charging stations.
The Holiday Inn Express at South Academy Highlands also will have an indoor saline pool and hot tub, along with a studio-style fitness center, he said.
“Because of our location, it’s a great escape for weekend locals and families visiting family members they have at Fort Carson and events going on at the World Arena,” Stumm said. “It’s just a good place to base yourself. It will be a mix of clientele.”