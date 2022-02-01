Colorado Springs homebuilding got off to a slower start this year than last — but it had an exceptionally strong January to compete against and builders say they are plenty busy.
The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department issued 370 permits in January for the construction of single-family homes in El Paso County, a 19.4% drop from the 459 permits issued during the same month a year ago, according to figures released Tuesday by the joint city-county agency.
It's the sixth straight month that single-family permits have declined on a year-over-year basis, Regional Building Department figures show. The numbers reflect permits issued for the construction of single-family, detached homes and don't include townhomes, duplexes and condos.
Though the numbers appear to point to a cooling of the housing market, January actually was a strong month for the pace of homebuilding, historically speaking.
Last month's single-family permits were the third-highest total for any January over the last 20 years, trailing only the 459 permits in January 2021 and 432 in January 2005, according to records maintained by The Gazette.
"It's one of the best Januarys ever," said Mark Long, president and owner of Vanguard Homes in Colorado Springs. "So was it lower than last January? Thank God it was. Last January, things were just so out of hand."
Builders probably could construct even more homes, but have been hampered by supply chain woes and a lack of lots — developed home sites, Long said.
At the same time, skyrocketing building material costs have driven up home prices and likely caused some buyers to remain on the sidelines, he said.
"It is not shocking to me and I cannot imagine that it's shocking to anybody in the industry that things are going to back off a little bit," Long said of the pace of home construction. "There's not exactly a plentiful lot supply. Prices are up so much that you've got to figure that's going to dent the appetite and ability of people to purchase new homes."
Delays in obtaining construction materials, appliances and other items last month also continued a trend from 2021 and remains a major frustration for buyers as well as builders.
'Unbelievably strong': Colorado Springs' housing market in 2021 closes with record-setting sales and prices
"Trusses ... windows, paints, stucco, tile," Long said. "I'm sure I'm not even touching the surface here. Appliances. We used to order appliances three, maybe four weeks before closing. Maybe six if we thought they (buyers) were ordering some really special custom stuff. Now, we're ordering appliances when we start the house — six-plus months before delivery."
Those problems aside, if builders were able to average 370 permits a month, the local homebuilding industry would be happy, Long said. Single-family permits totaled 4,354 in 2021 and 4,497 in 2020, which were the first back-to-back years of 4,000-plus permits since 2004-2005.
"Doing super simple math, if we did 370 every month, it'd be a 4,400-permit year, which in anybody's book is a good year," Long said.
Economists and government officials consider the homebuilding industry a vital part of the Colorado Springs-area economy.
Not only does the industry employ thousands of carpenters, drywallers, electricians and the like, but Colorado Springs and other local governments levy a sales tax on the purchase of building materials that raises millions a year to pay for roads, public safety and other basic services.