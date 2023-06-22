A scenic, historic view has returned to Colorado Springs' Monument Valley Park.

Shadow Lake, as it became known after the 1907 establishment of the park at the edge of downtown, has returned to its former glory after filling in recent weeks.

The water reflecting the sky and Pikes Peak is the culmination of a months-long, $1.3 million job of excavating, aeration system-building, rubber-lining and careful masonry in the likeness of the lake's old walls and banks. South of Uintah Street, the lake emerges along the trail beside the pool building.

Long popular for swimming, pickleball, dog walking, running and cycling, the lake adds a destination feel to Monument Valley Park, said Teri Peisner, of the park's nonprofit friends group.

"With the pavilion right there, I think people will want to rent it for weddings and events," she said. "I just think it'll bring more people. And I think it's something to be proud of."

Bordered by walkways, viewing platforms and benches, Shadow Lake is complete with a tree-spotted island in the middle. It looks close to the island visitors knew in the 1940s. That was after Works Progress Administration crews built up the lake's walls and other rock structures in the park following the 1935 flood that washed out the body of water and others along Monument Creek.

Multiple lakes were known to exist in city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer's deeded "park for the people." It's easy for Jake Butterfield to understand why. He's the city parks department's construction project manager.

"There's some tranquility about walking around a lake, and I think that's what (Palmer) thought when he had the different lakes throughout the park," Butterfield said. "Go down before the lake is filled and go down there now, and it's 150 times better."

Better after years of sitting dry and overgrown.

More than a decade ago, the city stopped filling the lake as water was found to be seeping through the ground. Hence today's rubber lining, paired with an automated system that sends non-potable water into the lake once levels drop to a certain point.

The non-potable water is cheaper but means people won't be able to take a dip, Butterfield said.

As for the annual cost of filling, "we don't know," he said. "That's gonna vary. If we have super dry seasons and we're losing water to evaporation, it's gonna cost more. If we're having wet seasons like we are now, I mean, half that lake was filled by the rain that fell in May and June."

A pleasing sight for Friends of Monument Valley Park. "We're thrilled," Peisner said.

As they would be if another small lake was restored.

That's Duck Lake, north of Shadow Lake. That's the grimy pit seen by drivers coming into the park along Glen Avenue.

"Talk about an eye sore," Peisner said. "I just think it would really increase the appeal of Monument Valley Park."

The city wants to see that done, Butterfield said. Holding up the job, he said, was the discovery of engineering complexities and new cost considerations.

"We are still having discussions with upper management about what our approach on that lake should be," he said, adding: "We are going to do something; the money is in the budget. But we're just maybe not jumping into this 100% right away."

Funding is to be sorted out, he said.

For Shadow Lake, the majority was courtesy voter-approved retention of city revenue under the Colorado Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR). For historic masonry, about $400,000 came from Lyda Hill Philanthropies — on top of hundreds of thousands of dollars the friends group has raised for the same work around the park.

For the island trees, Broadmoor Garden Club contributed close to $10,000, Butterfield said.

"When word gets out that we're maintaining what we have and making sure these old, historic places are being rebuilt, I think everyone wants to contribute to that," he said.