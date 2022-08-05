The end of an era could be at hand for an iconic piece of Colorado Springs' history.

Or, perhaps not.

The downtown Antlers hotel, built by city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer nearly 140 years ago and which was destroyed by fire, rebuilt, and demolished and rebuilt again in the 1960s, would be converted into apartments, according to a proposal submitted to city government planners by a Denver-area investment group.

The 273-room hotel, a signature property in the heart of downtown at 4 S. Cascade Ave. and across from the Cascade-and-Pikes Peak-avenues intersection where a survey crew drove the first stake in 1871 to mark Colorado Springs' founding, would become home to 166 apartments and renamed the XO Lofts@Antlers, the proposal submitted to the city shows.

But it's not a done deal that the hotel will be transformed into apartments, cautioned current owner Perry Sanders Jr., the Colorado Springs attorney and businessman who, along with partner and attorney John Goede, purchased The Antlers in 2015 for $21.7 million.

Sanders and Goede haven't proposed a change to The Antlers; instead, they authorized a third-party potential buyer that's interested in the hotel's redevelopment to submit plans to the city that outline its conversion into apartments. Sanders declined to say if the hotel is under contract to be sold.

Despite the proposal to remodel The Antlers into apartments, it's unknown if those plans will come to fruition and too early to say that its days as a downtown hotel are over, Sanders said.

"No. 1, if we sell it, and that's a big if, what somebody ultimately does with it that owns it is going to be what they ultimately do with it, and it's fully their decision," Sanders said Friday. "If we keep it, the same thing applies to us. It's just the nature of all of these buildings.

"In deals, people doing things and courting ideas and courting business arrangements are never completed until they actually are completed or until certain steps are taken to get things completed," Sanders added. "It would be premature at this junction to say, guaranteed, this is what's happening with The Antlers."

The conversion of The Antlers appears to have been proposed by a group headed by Joseph Libkey Jr. of the Blueprint Investment Group in Thornton, according to the submittal to city planners.

Libkey is described in online posts as a residential and commercial general contractor, real estate investor and real estate developer. He's been involved with numerous residential and commercial projects, including public schools, specialty hospitals, universities, luxury homes, urban row-home redevelopment, condominiums and apartments, the online posts show.

Neither Libkey nor his representatives whose names appear on planning documents could be reached for comment Friday.

The repurposed and rebranded Antlers apartments would have indoor and outdoor pools and a hot tub, an exercise facility, a store and market, restaurants, coffee shop, collaborative workspace and meeting spaces for building residents and the public, the proposal submitted to the city says.

An existing parking garage that serves the hotel and the First Bank Building and Wells Fargo Bank Tower — which flank the hotel and, combined, make up the Palmer Center complex — would accommodate apartment building residents, the proposal states.

Improvements proposed for the building include painting it, replacing all exterior windows, adding "an exoskeleton framing" on the building's north and south ends and on its west side, where service elevators are located.

Check back with gazette.com and Saturday's print edition of The Gazette for more information.