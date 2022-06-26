No name is more synonymous with success at the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb than Unser.
For her first time, Loni Unser took the wheel up the hill, finishing second in the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama Division in her 2019 Porsche GT4 Clubsport with a 12:55.774 mark.
As she cooled down after completing the hill, the gravity of her journey hit.
Just two days ago, Unser wrecked in a practice run after hitting the bumps of the course too hard, or, in her words, 'not respecting the road.'
It was a lesson her family's passed down for generations, and Sunday, she took it to heart after seemingly the entire city helped to put back together her car in time to run the course.
"Everybody was amazing in getting me here," Unser said. "We actually had to reach out to a local brain surgeon to ask if we could borrow the bumpers off of his Porsche for the race.
"He drove right over, we clipped them off and put them on mine. It's amazing what people did to get me from my wreck to today, I can't thank them enough."
Local finishers find success once again
David Donner, a resident of Colorado Springs, knew the conditions would require a different mindset.
In his run to second place, and first in the Exhibition Division, he simply thought about making it to the top of the mountain. Survival, almost more than victory, was the common thread among drivers.
The car didn't fail him, by any means, despite being a production car.
United Kingdom's Robin Shute captures third King of Mountain title in 4 years at Pikes Peak Hill Climb
"What a car, it was just a kick in the pants to drive," Donner said of his 2022 Porsche Turbo S.
Donner led all local finishers, capturing a second-place finish with a 10:34.053-second mark to win the Exhibition Division.
Codie Vahsholtz, from Woodland Park, also captured a win in his division, finishing fourth overall and atop the Open Wheel group with a 10:38.259 time. Clint, Codie's father, has aided his efforts and even won King of the Mountain in 2021.
With a top-five finish and 2021's best Open Wheel qualifying time in 2021, it seems to be a matter of time before another King of the Mountain is awarded to the racing family.
That's not fog, that's smoke
From the early turns of his run, Henry Hill's 2021 Wolf GB08 F1 Extreme began to smoke.
As he kept up the hill, the smoke only increased. As he noticed some turbulence, Hill checked his steering wheel's warning lights but had to quickly veer away from diagnosing the problem to see through the fog.
"We ran the race for the first time and probably used the wrong tires, I should've gone with the slicks," Hill said. "So, we pushed the car a little too hard because of it — it's only the first time I've driven it to the top. Pressure in the oil system also pushed the dipstick out and caused it to spray oil."
He finished 23rd overall and fifth in the Unlimited Division.
Stylish driver
Aaron Kaufman was easily the most stylish driver on the mountain, driving his 1949 Ford F1 in a racing suit designed as a faux tuxedo in the style of a mariachi band.
“I always tell people when we build cars, when we make things, we are the music makers,” Kaufman said. “We make whatever we want. We do it whatever way we want. So I got a mariachi’s outfit for driving in.”
Kaufman’s truck climbed Pikes Peak in 14:05.792.
Birthday celebration at 14,115 feet
Randy Pobst’s birthday run up Pikes Peak “didn’t go as planned,” he said after posting a time of 11:24.604 in a 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid. A foggy course left most drivers lamenting the times that could have been.
Pobst won the exhibition class in 2021 in a Tesla on a shortened course.
Still, the day included a special moment as dozens of drivers gathered in the Summit House sang “Happy Birthday” to Pobst.
First driver off Sunday faced fog, Tesla touchscreen complications at Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Hill Climb Division Winners
Unlimited: Robin Shute, UK; 2018 Wolf T SC-FS (10:09.525)
Exhibition: David Donner, USA; 2022 Porsche Turbo S (10:34.053)
Time Attack: David Donohue USA; 2019 Porsche GT2 RS Clubsport (10:35.830)
Open Wheel: Codie Vahsholtz, USA; 2013 Ford Open (10:38.259)
Pikes Peak Open: Rhys Millen, USA; 2016 E-Motion Porsche GT3R TT (10:52.664)
Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama: Cam Ingram, USA; 2020 Porsche GT4 Clubsport (11:22.691)