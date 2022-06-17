This week, retail sales numbers came out and, indeed, consumers are pulling back on their purchases of just about everything. And that’s because just about everything is more expensive right now.
In fact, the primary reason that I’ve been concerned about inflation for well over a year is because of the broad-based nature of the price increases. When prices started to materially increase in April 2021, only about 20% of the goods used to measure inflation had elevated prices. Fast forward to today and over 80% of the goods we consume have had significant price increases.
This can clearly be seen in the data tables and charts from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The vast majority of items have high double-digit price increases over the past 12 months.
This is very different from previous inflationary cycles, like the oil crisis of the 1970s, when inflation was predominantly driven by one good. Now we have a situation where the pandemic has caused supply chain bottlenecks like we have never seen; two and a half years into this pandemic, ports are still clogged and shutdowns are still happening.
In fact, just as one shutdown has ended in China, another is beginning. And China accounts for nearly 20% of all U.S. imports. We are highly reliant on China for the products we purchase and use on a daily basis. Even many goods from American companies have Chinese parts.
Consumer sentiment is reflecting these broad-based and painful price increases. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment is at all-time lows with a June index that is 41% lower than a year ago.
Up until recently, the higher prices and lower consumer confidence have not really impacted consumers’ decisions to go out and buy, buy, buy. But all economists know and have been concerned that between higher prices and higher interest rates, demand destruction, as it’s called, would begin. And the retail sales numbers just released confirm that consumers are pulling back.
What I am now watching carefully are two other indicators that are flashing red. First, we have a significantly lower savings rate of 4.4%, which is almost half of what it was prior to the pandemic. In addition, we have suddenly higher credit card debt levels. Altogether these metrics show me a consumer that is getting squeezed and that the dry powder we had from all the pandemic fiscal stimulus has blown away in the wind.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has no choice but to aggressively increase interest rates to tamp down on inflation. But I see the demand destruction that is already underway for the average consumer, and it tells me we have a little too much medicine with a lot of unfortunate side effects.
Tatiana Bailey is director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum.