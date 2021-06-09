The number of new primary jobs announced in 2011 by the Colorado Springs Regional Economic Development Corp. fell by nearly one-third from last year, and is down by more than half from two years ago. But in an economy that’s still struggling, the EDC will gladly take the latest numbers. “You can’t argue with the truth,” said Doug Quimby, the EDC’s board chairman. “It’s lower than in the good days, for sure.” The EDC typically tries to land 1,800 to 1,900 job announcements annually, and had about 1,300 last year and 2,000 in 2009.