Saturday’s scrimmage at Ed Robson Arena between Air Force and host Colorado College is a small slice of normalcy for 56 guys from three countries.
There were nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases in Colorado in the week leading up to the game according to state statistics. The extent to which the 2021-22 season will be affected by the pandemic is unknown. The widespread hope is that the next year will be better than the last.
It was difficult for Colorado College goaltender Matt Vernon, a native of Calgary, Alberta, to go home due to travel restrictions. He said he hung back after the season to get his vaccine, then surprised his mom for Mother’s Day. It had been five days short of a full year since he’d seen his family.
“COVID year took a toll on a lot of guys and this team quite a bit,” Vernon said. “It was something I felt I truly needed, the mental break.”
The Tigers shut down three times during the season, wiping out the team's last series at its old home, the Broadmoor World Arena. A long list of players remained in quarantine as the Tigers took a 17-man skeleton crew to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament and fell in the first round.
Air Force played a little more than half its schedule with only one of its 10 postponed games made up.
“All the quarantining. Waking up early 6:15 to go get nose swabbed. It's just tedious and there’s a lot to it,” one of Air Force’s captains, junior Luke Rowe, said. “You go down to the locker room and guys are worrying, ‘Am I going to get contact traced this week?’
“You came here to play college hockey and it’s kind of getting taken away from you because of something you have no control of.”
The fact that Air Force and Colorado College scrimmaged against each other instead of visiting Canadian teams is because of the pandemic. All fans 12 and older Saturday will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, according to the athletics website, and all spectators must be masked.
It’s still strange, but it’s happening. The unveiling of a new on-campus arena is set to be a joyous occasion and the area teams are looking forward.
“Going around campus, I haven’t said much. Everyone’s super excited,” CC senior Bryan Yoon said.