Days out of office, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has beefed up his team of advisors ahead of an expected announcement about a White House bid.
Hickenlooper, who left office last week after two terms, has added foreign policy adviser Jeremy Rosner, finance director Dan Sorenson and a senior communications adviser, Marie Logsden, to his political action committee in recent days, according to an aide.
Rosner is managing partner of Washington-based consulting firm Greenberg Quinlan Rosner. He has previously advised Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard and Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.
Sorenson has served for two years as deputy national finance director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and ahead of the 2016 election was Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's finance director in Colorado and New Mexico.
Hickenlooper hired Logsden two years ago to serve as his gubernatorial director of strategic communications. She previously led communications at Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.
Hickenlooper is traveling to Los Angeles this week to meet with donors and has scheduled visits to early voting states later in the month.
The 66-year-old former businessman, who remains largely unknown to many primary voters outside Colorado, does not plan to launch his campaign before March.
Hickenlooper last September launched a "leadership PAC" that allows him to raise money nationally and hired his 2014 campaign manager, Brad Komar, to run it.
The operation later hired Democratic veteran Anna Greenberg as its pollster and FK & Co. as national fundraisers.
At a diner in New Hampshire in October, Hickenlooper introduced himself to a woman (captured on cell-phone video) as "the governor of Colorado and I’m going to run for president.”
But he then backpedaled, saying: “To be honest, I haven’t made a final decision, and if I say I’m absolutely going to, then there are all kinds of legal ramifications. … I’m leaning strongly.”
"We're beyond mulling [a presidential run]," Hickenlooper said in an interview in December. "I think we're engaging people I've known and trusted and understand some of the subtleties around running for the highest office."
Hickenlooper's staff moves come as the 2020 presidential primary season appears about to explode with numerous additional Democratic candidates.
With several Democrats already in the race, a half dozen more are locking down final travel, staffing and strategy to launch White House bids in the coming weeks.
While plans may change, the announcements are expected to come in waves, the first featuring a group of ambitious Senate Democrats including New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who face pressure to join the race after Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's entrance two weeks ago.
The second wave will likely feature political heavyweights like former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke, whose advisers believe they have sufficient financial backing and name recognition to join the crowded field on their terms later in the first quarter should they decide to run.