Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 67F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.