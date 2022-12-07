A big, scenic property on Colorado's Front Range has entered the public trust as part of a bold vision for conservation and recreation.

"We fully intend this property to join the ranks as one of the crown jewels of the incredible open space system in northern Colorado," Daylan Figgs, director of Larimer County Natural Resources, said in a news release.

That's the promise of the 1,547-acre Heaven's Door Ranch, which lives up to its name with a hilly, rock-rimmed backdrop turning heads of drivers along U.S. 34 approaching the Big Thompson Canyon.

Larimer County commissioners recently finalized an agreement to buy the land for $9 million. That was after elected officials in Fort Collins and Loveland approved sending financial help — $750,000 from Fort Collins, $500,000 from Loveland. (Larimer County's money for open space acquisition comes from a voter-approved initiative collecting portions of sales tax revenue, similar to programs in Douglas, Jefferson and Boulder counties.)

The family proprietors of the ranch once had visions of a Red Rocks Amphitheater-style concert venue, as previously reported by the Loveland Reporter-Herald. After pushback, the property had been put on the market for $18 million, which included significant water rights.

In the news release, Loveland's Open Lands and Trails Manager Marilyn Hilgenberg called the Big Thompson Canyon "a gateway to our community" and the preservation of Heaven's Door "imperative to the health of our natural world while meeting the needs of a growing community."

With that growth, "it is vitally important our agencies continue to work together to acquire lands with the largest conservation impact and greatest public benefit,” added Katie Donahue, director of Fort Collins' Natural Areas Department.

Heaven's Door follows other regional land adds through intergovernmental deals over the past year, including expansions to Dakota Ridge and Bobcat Ridge natural areas.