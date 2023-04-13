Bennies’ patrons might be among the fittest around, but it’s not a requirement to dine here.

The cafe is in the Tri-Lakes YMCA facility in Monument, so it’s not unusual to see rolled yoga mats and gym bags slung over shoulders as people head to the counter to place their orders. (You don’t have to be a Y member to eat there.) The dress code is appropriately casual.

Breakfast is served all day and lunch items are available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., which is when the restaurant closes. It’s a small, bright, comfortable space that sees a steady flow of customers. The location helps, but it’s the food that keeps ‘em coming back.

We started with mini beignets ($3.95). Since they’re filled with a choice of berries, caramel and chocolate, these aren’t traditional. This shouldn’t dissuade anyone, though. They’re airy, dusted with powdered sugar and messy. Just go with it.

Given the name, it’s no surprise eggs Benedict are on the menu: four options are available including classic, roasted green chile, avocado and bennies made on crepes.

I was intrigued by the quiche flavors, which change daily and come with a choice of fresh fruit or house salad ($13.95; quiche alone is $9.95). My first choice of asparagus and gruyere was sold out, so I went with bacon and cheddar.

The round minipie shape, vs, a wedge, shared the plate with a colorful and plentiful salad of greens, tomatoes, bacon, roasted walnuts, dried cranberries and feta. It’s dressed with a house-made vinaigrette. This is no small, ordinary side salad; it’s enough to share.

The quiche is packed with pieces of bacon and cheddar, which caramelizes on top. The rich, flakey crust is the perfect vehicle for the egg custard filling.

Avocado toast ($8.95) is almost a requisite for anyplace serving breakfast. The difference here is the toasted, house-made bread topped with an abundance of smashed avocado dusted with a lot of black pepper and very little salt.

The fresh fruit on the side is not the standard orange slice with an occasional berry or two. Melons, pineapple, grapefruit, kiwi and lots of berries complete this dish. Add scrambled eggs for an extra $2.95..

The veggie wrap ($10.95) caught our attention. A spinach-herb tortilla is slathered with a house mayo, then stuffed with greens, lots of shredded cheese, avocado, tomatoes and cucumbers; actually they’re tangy homemade pickles. It’s a substantial amount of healthy food with a lot of flavor. It comes with chips and an extra serving of Bennies’ cukes on the side.

The emphasis here is on fresh, creative, well-prepared egg entrees, salads and sandwiches. Flatbreads and crepes are also featured, as are an array of coffees, teas, lattes, smoothies and energy drinks, among other beverages.

An impressive selection of fresh, house-baked goods tempt from the display case. Depending on perspective, and especially if there’d been a workout beforehand, they could be viewed as rewards. Cookies, muffins and dessert crepes, along with mini beignets, are among the goodies.

Staff is friendly, food comes out of the open kitchen fairly quickly, and the menu is particularly notable given the number of items made in-house.

Bennies

Sandwiches, salads and all-day breakfast

Location: 17230 Jackson Creek Parkway, Suite 100, Monument

Contact: 1-719-445-0660; bennies.cafe

Prices: $7.95 to $13.95

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday–Friday

Details: Credit cards accepted. Wi-Fi.

Favorite dishes: Quiche, house salad and mini beignets.

Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.