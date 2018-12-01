Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Low around 20F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Low around 20F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.