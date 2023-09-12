Coloradans love the season of love. That is, the season when elk proceed with mating rituals in what has been described as a "wildlife soap opera" in one of the state's most scenic, iconic destinations.

The elk rut coincides with fall colors, making it one of the busiest times of year at Rocky Mountain National Park. Coloradans and travelers from afar annually descend upon Estes Park from mid-September through much of October, when bulls vie for cows throughout town and the lower elevations.

If you're new to the experience, here's what to know:

What exactly is going on?

You'll hear bugling — a sort of screeching that might sound less than masculine. That is, however, the big-antlered bulls calling for mates.

You might see bulls clash, doing what they must to compete for or maintain their female groups called harems. You might see bulls give chase, corralling stray members of their harem. You might also witness very intimate instances between bull and cow where you'll want to shield the eyes of kids.

In the national park, patrollers are around to control traffic and the human herd of watchers.

Where to go and how to go

In Estes Park, the animals commonly make base around downtown, at Bond Park by town hall. They are also usually around the golf courses and along the recreation path that encircles Lake Estes.

If you're going into Rocky Mountain National Park, you need to be aware of the timed entry permit system.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

One online reservation option is the whole park including the Bear Lake Road corridor. This includes the prime viewing meadow of Moraine Park. Booked in advance on recreation.gov, a permit is required for the corridor from 5 a.m.-6 p.m.

The other reservation option is for the whole park except Bear Lake Road. You can go to great viewing meadows such as Upper Beaver Meadows and Horseshoe Park with this permit, which is required from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Those permits get booked up fast, especially for weekends. The good news if you miss out: You might be better off entering the park before or after those required time windows anyway — closer to dawn and dusk, when the animals are most active.

With or without a timed entry permit, you'll need to buy a park pass ($30 per vehicle). Expect long lines at the entrance stations.

The permit system ends after Oct. 22.

What else to know

• For safety, officials advise keeping 75 feet of distance (think two school buses) between you and the elk.

• When you park, turn off the engine and lights, quietly shut doors and talk as little as possible. It is illegal to call or disturb wildlife in anyway.

• Don't bring pets.

• Flash photography is prohibited.