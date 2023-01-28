On June 1, 2022, Castle Rock native Hoani Bartlett, 19, was gunned down as he sat in a car with friends at an apartment complex in northeast Colorado Springs.

Those who survived the shooting told his family that the 19-year-old was busy writing a poem to his 9-month-old son, Elijah, when a man in a ski mask approached their car and opened fire.

A bullet struck Bartlett in the side. His friends drove him to the hospital, but soon after he succumbed to his injuries.

“I have a hard time believing this was just random,” Bartlett’s girlfriend and mother of their son, Airreona Patterson, told The Gazette, noting that the shooter didn’t attempt to take anything from anyone in the car.

“My brother and his friends were all just sitting in their car, just hanging out,” said his sister Taimana Bartlett.

Hoani Bartlett’s love for his family and his son, and the hard work he put in to care for those he loved, were some of his most defining characteristics, said his sister and his girlfriend.

“He was very loving, very caring. … He loved his family, loved his son,” said his sister.

Patterson recalled the conversation she had with Bartlett after finding out she was pregnant with their son.

“When I thought I was pregnant he was so excited, he wasn’t mad,” Patterson said. “He wasn’t like the typical 18-year-old that was like ‘oh, my life is over.’ He was very, very excited.”

After learning he was about to become a father, Patterson said Bartlett went out and got a second job on top of his job working construction to help provide, sometimes working 16-hour days. Patterson said that in the future, he hoped to move to Seattle, work as a crane operator, and build a house.

“He always loved working with his hands,” she recalled

Loving, funny, goofy and caring, Bartlett also could be shy around people he didn’t know well and was often “the quietest person in the room,” Patterson said.

About a week after his death, Taimana Bartlett got a tattoo of her brother’s name on her forearm.

“Me and him were just really close,” she said while looking at the tattoo

The family has yet to get Bartlett's phone back from CSPD and still have not seen the poem he was writing for Elijah that night.

They also say they haven’t heard from police with updates about attempts to catch his killer.

It’s been more than seven months since Hoani Bartlett was killed, and Colorado Springs Police Department has yet to make an arrest.

“They haven’t told us anything,” Taimana Bartlett said. “They say they have leads but that nobody wants to appear in court I guess … but that’s like, not good enough.”

Spokesperson for the CSPD Lt. Pamela Castro said that while she couldn’t comment on specific cases, homicides are often difficult to solve and bring difficult family dynamics into play during investigations.

"When someone loses a loved one as a result of a homicide, it is a tragedy and our hearts go out to the friends and family who are suffering. These cases can take a significant amount of time to make an arrest on and subsequently work through the judicial process," Castro told The Gazette. "There is an immense amount of scrutiny on these cases as they go through the court process, and it is not uncommon for them to take years to reach a disposition in court.

"We recognize this puts an immense amount of stress on the friends and family of the victim. … While there are state laws which control victim rights, we strive to provide the next of kin with as many resources as possible," Castro said in a statement.

Airreona Patterson and Taimana Bartlett said they hope there is a resolution to this case on the horizon, but staying optimistic is getting harder.

“I hope one day I have something to tell his child,” Patterson said.