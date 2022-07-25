Coyote Run Trail

At Cheyenne Mountain State Park, regulars are pleased to show the pages of a special booklet that are stamped by rangers, marking their progress toward checking off all 21 trails. We’re pleased to say we’ve done many.

From the Dixon Trail to the upper flanks of the mountain, to the Talon Trail featuring the lower rocky terrain, to the loops called Blackmer and Sundance that showcase the varying ecosystems, we’re always surprised to find ourselves almost alone. Clearly, outdoor goers in Colorado Springs opt for places that don’t require a state parks fee.

So there we were again, checking off another trail and enjoying it all to ourselves on a bluebird Sunday. This was Coyote Run Trail, which leaves the visitor center parking lot to tour the woods of pine and oak, along with meadows and rock gardens.

At the “Y,” we veered right to start the loop. Ahead is the split for Soaring Kestrel Trail and a handy map for you to plot a longer course.

The color-coded network is well-marked; the red posts direct you on Coyote Run. At the four-way where you could descend to the picnic area, stay straight, crossing the road. You’ll take a right at the parking lot, then a left at the next parking lot, following signs back into the woods.

The other half of the trail travels the opposite side of the park and the network popularly reached from the Limekiln trailhead. Yes, Coyote Run serves as a useful “bridge” to exploring the park’s boundaries.

The trail, like many here, is also useful for developing mountain bike skills. By starting the Coyote Run loop as we did, one rides flowy, downhill sections with some technical features on the back end.

Trip log: 1.54 miles round trip, 168 feet elevation gain

Getting there: State park at 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Entrance off Colorado 115, across from Fort Carson gate. Trail starts at the visitor center parking lot.

FYI: $9 day pass per vehicle. Hiking and biking. No dogs. Day use 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE