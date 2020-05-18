Gov. Jared Polis stirred up the election season with an executive order loosening rules on collecting signatures to get on the November ballot, including a lawsuit Monday that asserts he is abusing his emergency authority.
The order would allow petitions to be collected via email and mail, rather than from in-person petition gatherers, an acknowledgement of the limits caused by the pandemic emergency.
Monday morning, the business coalition Colorado Concern and University of Denver chancellor emeritus Dan Ritchie filed suit against Polis in Denver district court.
“The Governor has led our state admirably through these dark and difficult days, and so many of us have stood with him throughout,” Ritchie said in a statement Monday. “But Governor Polis’ Friday evening executive order, which would remove vital safeguards that go to the very heart of the integrity in the initiative process, reaches beyond the power given to the Governor by the people, and has to be challenged.”
A spokesman said the governor's office doesn't normally comment of pending litigation.
"The Governor has taken action to safeguard our democracy and access to the ballot during this unprecedented pandemic,” Polis spokesman Conor Cahill responded in an email.
Mike Kopp, the Colorado Concern's CEO and a former Republican candidate for governor, said leaders across the state told Polis the move would be viewed as out-of-line with constitutional protections regarding signature gathering, which can't be made unilaterally by any governor.
"We believe it is vital to speak up in defense of our constitutional system of checks and balances,” Kopp said. “The emergency powers granted to the Governor are extensive, but they do not give him the authority to wipe away critical elections safeguards in our state constitution and statute. If the court does not step in and address this, chaos in our election process is the likely result, which will weaken public trust in the midst of this already fraught time. In a recent case, the Colorado Supreme Court said that a pandemic doesn’t change the rules of the game.”
The governor's order gave new life to stalled-out efforts to get on the ballot, including a measure to ban abortions after 22 weeks. Ballot measures harmful and helpful to the oil and gas industry also are in the works, as well as Initiative 271, which would lower the state income tax rate to 4.58% for those earning less than $250,000 and raise it to 7% on earnings above that up to $500,000. The aim is to raise $2 billion a year for the state budget and preserve critical programs.
Monday a coalition called Energize our Economy -- made up of the Independence Institute, Colorado Rising State Action, Unite for Colorado and Americans for Prosperity -- announced a petition drive for Initiative 306, which would ask voters to reduce the income tax rate from 4.63% to 4.55% across the board.
Those supporting initiatives have to collect 124,632 signatures from registered Colorado voters to qualify for this year.
“We think that a small tax cut for everyone makes a lot more sense than a $2 billion tax increase,” said Michael Fields, the executive director of Colorado Rising State Action. “And even if both pass, the tax cut only has to win by one vote over the tax hike to be implemented, so we like our chances.”