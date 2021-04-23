Gov. Jared Polis promoted COVID-19 vaccinations and met with small businesses in Colorado Springs Friday, a week after El Paso County announced it would not implement local rules following the state’s lifting of most coronavirus-related capacity limits at restaurants, gyms and other venues.
During his first stop at a Postal Service vaccine clinic where about 100 workers were inoculated at its facility on the city’s southeastern side, Polis encouraged all residents to get vaccinated.
“It’s not just about protecting yourself. ... It’s about protecting others and ending the pandemic,” he said. “The sooner that we can end this pandemic, the sooner we can return to our normal lives and not have to worry about this deadly virus.”
Nearly 1.6 million Coloradans have been fully immunized as of Friday, statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show. That includes 82% of Coloradans 70 and older, Polis said.
About one in four El Paso County residents are now fully vaccinated — nearly 150,000 people — but COVID-19 infection rates are trending upward locally, according to county Public Health statistics.
The county’s seven-day incidence rate early Friday was 233.4 new COVID cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days, up from 213.4 on Wednesday. Of patients tested for the virus, 7.50% had COVID-19, up from 7.17% on Wednesday and well above the 5% threshold for stricter public health measures recommended by the World Health Organization.
Hospital admissions between April 16 and Thursday were at 46, down from 57 during the previous week in El Paso County. But hospitalizations among residents between 50 to 60 years old are increasing, health officials said.
“As we would expect with the efforts to prioritize vaccination of our most vulnerable, 70-plus population, our recent data suggests that the county’s hospitalizations are trending younger,” El Paso County Public Health epidemiologist Fadi Youkhana said in a Thursday news release. “This highlights the importance for our younger populations to get vaccinated.”
To motivate people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, El Paso County Public Health partnered with the county and Colorado Springs to launch a bilingual “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” campaign Friday.
The campaign shows community members taking part in activities that have been impacted by the pandemic, officials said in a news release. The campaign video can viewed online at ColoradoSprings.gov/DontWaitVaccinate.
Polis said clinics like the one at the post office make it easier for those who want the vaccine, because workers can get vaccinated while they’re on the clock and don’t have to spend their personal time waiting in line.
While residents are flocking back to restaurants and other businesses, Polis is urging caution.
“Now it’s really a time, as it always has been, for personal responsibility,” he said. “If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, the best and safest thing you can do is wear a mask around others (and) avoid social gatherings.”
Those who have been vaccinated can “return to normal and have one less thing to worry about,” he added.
Polis also toured businesses Friday, including Mash Mechanix Brewery Co. on East Pikes Peak Avenue and Sasquatch Cookies on East Jefferson Street, to discuss how they’ve weathered the pandemic, Polis spokeswoman Elizabeth Kosar said.
Polis was also scheduled to tour the Peak Vista Community Health Centers’ Jet Wing vaccine clinic and to end his Colorado Springs visit at Weidner Field downtown around 2:30 p.m.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you, visit covid19.colorado.gov and click on “List of Providers.” You can also visit the El Paso County Public Health website at elpasocountyhealth.org/how-can-i-get-a-vaccine.