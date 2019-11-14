Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday presented his first state budget request to the members of the Joint Budget Committee, outlining his priorities on increasing the state's reserve, putting more money into reducing the state's debt to K-12 and boosting funding for higher education.
But JBC members on both sides of the aisle appear to have somewhat different priorities, or indicated that Polis' budget submission doesn't provide enough for those priorities.
Polis pointed out that the funding increase for this year's budget, at 6.2%, was exceptional, and that the 2.9% next year is in line with inflation. "There's not a lot of free money" available, he said.
Among Polis' priorities: putting more dollars into the state's general fund reserve, a sort of "rainy day" fund that could be tapped if and when the state hits an economic downturn. The state's 7.25% reserve is below the national average and well below the 16% economists and other financial organizations say should be in a reserve, representing enough money to cover two months of state operations. Polis' proposal would take the reserve to 7.5% to help prepare the state for the economic downturn.
Polis issued an amended budget request that would add $5 million for struggling schools and $10 million for capital improvements for the state's public colleges and universities.
Paying K-12
He also announced he was amending his budget submission to put more money into reducing the Budget Stabilization Factor, the debt to K-12 schools that was started during the recession a decade ago. That debt reached a high of $1 billion in 2010-11. With the $52 million (an increase of $12 million from his original proposal), the debt would drop down to about $520 million.
Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada, had concerns.
"We have a real problem paying teachers and a teacher recruitment and retention problem," she said.
More than half of Colorado schools are on a four-day school week, more than any state in the country, Zenzinger said.
"Those kinds of concerns really bother me ... the best way to address that is through the Budget Stabilization Factor," she said.
An economic downturn would hit schools even worse, she said.
She pointed out that last year lawmakers provided a $102 million buydown of the Budget Stabilization Factor, "rather than funding an initiative here partially or a grant program there, [or] another pilot program, we need to be more precise in channeling our resources toward the budget stabilization factor and funding our schools."
Pay date shift
Polis also addressed another budget priority: to spend $70 million to undo a 2003 law that shifted some state employees' June paycheck into July.
The shift provided the state with one-time savings of $75 million by eliminating the June 30 payday and shifting that check to the first working day in July. That meant state employees got no pay in June and two paychecks in July, and that's been the system ever since. It's created a hardship for some state employees, especially at lower income levels, who have bills such as rent due on June 30. In some cases, particularly those who were paid twice a month, the delay could be as long as a week.
But in announcing that request on Nov. 1, Polis said restoring the June 30 pay date meant that he or a future governor could tap savings from restoring the pay date shift in the event of a recession.
That didn't sit well with JBC member Dominick Moreno, a Democratic senator from Commerce City, who said it creates inconsistencies for state employees, if the driver for making that change is just so the state could do it again.
Polis insisted that it wasn't intended as a go-to for a recession, calling it more of a "break the glass in case of emergencies" approach. Undoing the shift "is the right thing to do for state employees," Polis said.
Finding savings
Polis took office in January, so this is his first formal budget request to the legislature.
He noted that the process has found $238 million in savings in all funds, including $73 million in state's general operating fund. The majority of those savings come from reducing under-utilized resources, such as using up the state's license plate inventory. But JBC chair Daneya Esgar, a Democratic representative from Pueblo, said while she is excited about those savings, she wanted to make sure those aren't actually budget cuts.
The revised budget request includes an additional $55 million for transportation, bringing the total request to $555 million, mostly through state sales of certificates of participation tied to Senate Bill 17-267, legislation that moved a hospital provider fee on beds out from up the state constitutional spending cap.
Polis is requesting $14 million for a student loan repayment program known as "Get On Your Feet Colorado." Under that program, new graduates would be able to receive on average about $125 per month to pay down student loans for the first two years after graduation. The amount is income-based, Polis said, and would be available to graduates of both two-year and four-year programs.
After the governor's presentation, the committee began its process to write the next state budget, including a series of hearings with agencies that stretch into January. The Long Appropriations Bill, as it's formally known, is due to the House on March 23, then to the governor before the end of the legislative session in early May. The budget year begins on July 1.