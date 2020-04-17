In the 1960s, Ricky “Goose” Gossage lived with his parents in a 1,392-square-foot home at 2715 Beacon Street, not far from Fillmore. A hulking red 1950 International Harvester pickup was in the driveway, and baseball’s Game of the Week was on the Gossage TV every summer Saturday.
Jake and Susanne Gossage adored the Kennedys. They were staunch Democrats and often talked politics at the dinner table. Every voice at the table was considered equal, and every voice was expected to boldly speak up.
Goose follows the family tradition. Trust me on that one.
In an interview Tuesday with NJ.com, Goose revealed that after decades of voting for Democrats, he has switched allegiance to President Donald J. Trump. And this being Goose, he spoke in clear terms.
“I’m hoping and I’m praying that these (bleepers) go off the cliff to never be heard from again,” Gossage told NJ.com. “All of them! Nancy Pelosi and that lying Chuck Schumer. And then (bleeping) Robert Mueller and the (bleeping) Mueller Report, and the FBI.”
Goose, who attended Wasson High School in Colorado Springs, returned my phone call Thursday, and I asked him to explain his, um, criticism of Pelosi, Schumer and Mueller and the FBI.
“I meant like everybody figures them out and doesn’t tolerate this come the election,” he said. “That’s what I mean by going off the cliff. To never be heard from again. To start over.”
Come on, Goose. “Off the cliff?”
“What? You think I wanted all of them dead? . . .. No, I don’t want anybody to die. I just hope it’s a wakeup call. What cliff would they go off anyway? Everybody takes this as like, ‘Oh, he wants them all to die.’ I never even thought of that.”
Our conversation was classic Goose. We’ve been talking, usually by phone, since my 2003 arrival in Colorado Springs, I often disagree with Goose, but he savors disagreement. He treasures trading views and avoids anything approaching subtlety. He turns his feelings loose, for sure, but he listens, too.
Easter is all about hope. Pastor Cleveland Thompson of Emmanuel Baptist believes Easter, and its message of hope, can help us conquer fear of coronavirus.
Those feelings can ignite opposition. In 2016, Gossage criticized Jose Bautista and Yoenis Cespedes for flipping their bats after cracking home runs. He called Bautista a “disgrace to the game.”
“He’s embarrassing to all the Latin players, whoever played before him,” Gossage told ESPN.com. “Throwing his bat and acting like a fool, like all those guys in Toronto. Cespedes, same thing.”
When asked to respond, Cespedes said he had never heard of Gossage, a 2008 inductee into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
“Was he a pitcher?” Cespedes asked.
Goose’s words inspired a wave of criticism. Bautista was born in the Dominican Republic, and Cespedes was born in Cuba.
“They called me a racist then,” Goose said. “It wasn’t anything about black, white, green, purple or red. No, it’s about the way you conduct yourself on the field. Used to be in baseball, the torch was passed. The player passed the torch to the player. The executive passed it along to the new executive. That torch is gone. . . . All the character of the game is gone from baseball.”
Goose, being Goose, has stepped fully in the political realm. Go ahead and say he’s stepping recklessly. He doesn’t care.
“Thank God for Trump,” he told me.
After spending his life as a Democrat, Goose has embraced Trump. He compares our 45th president to the late, bombastic Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. Trump, Goose said, often sat with Steinbrenner in the owner’s box at Yankee Stadium.
“They are peas in a pod,” Goose said of Trump and Steinbrenner. “Oh, they are just independent and don’t care what they say. They are unfiltered.”
Unfiltered?
Sounds like someone else we know.
It's a challenge to craft "contented solitude." Here are tips on how to do it.
Goose’s praise of Trump inspired a mention on Rush Limbaugh’s Thursday radio show.
"Oh, yeah, Goose Gossage has even come out in favor of Trump," Limbaugh said on air. “Goose Gossage, folks, this guy, Goose Gossage used to be an environmentalist leftist liberal like you can’t believe, and he is fed up with the attacks on Trump."
Goose had not heard of the Rush mention until I told him. Only Rush would describe Goose as a former “environmentalist leftist liberal.”
“I don’t know where he really got that,” he said. “I think we are all environmentalists, but I’ve never been crazy. We’ve got to live. We’re all concerned and doing our best for the environment.”
Goose strongly believes Trump is the right politician to lead America. He believes just as strongly that, using his word, “old” politicians such as Pelosi and Schumer should retire, just as old athletes retire. Their exit would allow, Goose said, Trump to more fully deliver his vision for America.
Senior citizens need our help to ease isolation during the age of coronavirus. Sara Honn Qualls, a professor at University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, offers tips on how to aid the seniors in our lives.
Could Goose have stepped into a more flame-filled conversation?
No.
Is he a highly educated political analyst?
No.
He’s a concerned, opinionated, enraged American who just happens to have once thrown one of the most blazing fastballs in human history.
“I’m not afraid to speak the truth and what I believe in,” Goose said. “What’s wrong with expressing how you feel? That’s what is wrong with this world. Everyone is afraid of expressing their view.”
Everyone is afraid?
That’s not true.
Goose never is afraid.