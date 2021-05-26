Colorado Springs hotels benefited from an early start to the traditional summer tourism season, filling the highest percentage of rooms in April since October, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.
The 63.7% occupancy rate was more than triple the 18.1% a year earlier, when COVID-19 restrictions were ravaging the hotel industry, and just 4 percentage points below the April 2019 occupancy rate. The gains came as many local tourist attractions reported record crowds for an April amid relaxed pandemic-related restrictions on hotels, restaurants and many other businesses. The occupancy rate for the first four months of the year improved to 49.8% from 42.5% during the same period last year.
"We're getting there," Visit Colorado Springs CEO Doug Price said. "Especially when you consider we had the Space Symposium in April 2019 and this year's symposium has been postponed to August. I think occupancy will continue to grow this summer but will not exceed 2019 levels in any month. It is head and shoulders above where we were in 2020, but we won't approach 2019 numbers until next summer."
Although occupancy rates have mostly recovered, room rates are still at depressed levels. The average room rate in April was up 12.9% from April 2020 to $99.67, but that's still nearly $20 below the April 2019 level. The average room rate for the first four months of the year was down 5.3% from the same period last year to $95.14 with limited-service hotels down just 1.8% and full-service hotels — which includes sit-down restaurants, extensive meeting space and other amenities — off 6.6%.
"Hotels likely will operate with limited capacity because they are not able to staff up. I expect demand will outpace supply for hotels, restaurants and possibly even some attractions," Price said. "Occupancy is headed in the right direction, but I expect it will be a while until the average rate fully recovers. Part of that will depend on meetings and conventions. They can schedule meetings, but how many will actually attend?"
Colorado Springs' hotels easily outperformed the statewide and national numbers in April. Statewide hotel occupancy tripled to 51.1% from 16.8% a year earlier, with Colorado Springs ahead of all but three cities of the 15 cities included in the report — Grand Junction led Colorado in occupancy at 71.1%, followed by Greeley at 66.4% and Glenwood Springs at 65.2%. Statewide occupancy so far this year is down slightly to 45.2% from 47% during the same period last year.
Denver area occupancy rates in April jumped to 52.2% from 15.7% in April 2020. So far this year, Denver area occupancy is slightly behind last year at 43.4%.
The average statewide room rate in April surged 32.6% from a year earlier to $109.04, but for the first four months of the year remains down 16.5% from the same period at year ago to $133.72. The average room rate in the Denver area in April rose 13.7% from April 2020 to $95.95, but remains down 26.9% from a year ago for the first four months of the year.
Nationwide hotel occupancy in April was 57.5%, the highest for any month since February 2020, according to Tennessee-based hotel industry research firm STR. The average room rate nationwide was $110.34, the highest since March 2020.
The Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain Resort are not included in the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report’s Colorado Springs totals, but are listed in a separate category that includes many of the state’s ski resorts.