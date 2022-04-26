Hefty accusations that John Weiss, founder of IndyGive! and board chairman of Colorado Publishing House, which owns The Colorado Springs Independent and Business Journal, levied last week against the current leadership of what’s now the Give! Campaign are untrue, says Barb Ferrill Van Hoy, former executive director and present board member, who pledges the organization will continue to catalyze local philanthropy.
“It wasn’t working for the Give! Campaign to stay under the umbrella of The Independent and The Business Journal, and we were having amicable negotiations,” she said. “We do not know why things deteriorated, but the next thing we knew is what was published in the editorial.”
“Indy severs ties with IndyGive! Campaign” reads the headline of the April 20 opinion piece in The Independent, just two days after this year’s application period opened for nonprofits to be considered to reap donations.
Weiss co-founded the alternative weekly in 1993 and is the first author listed on the column. The others are Ahriana Platten, senior adviser, and Amy Gillentine, publisher and executive editor.
The column calls the campaign “disorganized and dysfunctional,” and cites “unacceptable and unprofessional behavior” on the part of the organization but does not present examples, saying legal counsel advised against mentioning specifics.
“We can no longer vouch for the integrity or honesty of the current board,” the column says.
The authors speak of the Give! Campaign as “no longer adhering to the tenets and mission of the founders,” and claim the organization failed to produce a signed memorandum of understanding or address their concerns.
Van Hoy disputes the allegations, calling them inaccuracies.
While Weiss founded IndyGive! as a community-wide philanthropic initiative in 2009, under the fiscal sponsorship of Pikes Peak Community Foundation, the program incorporated in 2015 as a separate 501c3 nonprofit known as the Give! Campaign.
For the past seven years, the campaign has promoted that it was “powered by” The Independent, Business Journal and Southeast Express, Van Hoy said, adding that Colorado Publishing House is one of several media outlets that have supported the charitable drive.
A schism developed, she said, partly due to Weiss’ requests that the organization become a fiscal sponsor for the Southeast Express, which Colorado Publishing House started in February 2019 to serve Colorado Springs’ southeast neighborhoods.
“He wanted to use the Give! Campaign in a way that did not meet its mission, which is to promote nonprofits and community-wide philanthropy,” said Van Hoy, who worked as the organization’s executive director from 2016 to 2020 and joined the board earlier this year.
Weiss then pitched the idea that the campaign should become a systemwide charitable endeavor of Colorado Publishing House, Van Hoy said.
A “back-and-forth” exchange to reach a memorandum of understanding to have Colorado Publishing House continue its support ensued, she said, producing copies of emails that show the publishing house agreeing to points on Nov. 9, 2021, and the Give! Campaign sending a signed copy of an edited version on March 23.
On April 15, the Give! Campaign submitted a draft public statement about the groups' relationship being evacuated and requested input from Colorado Publishing House.
The only response, Van Hoy said, was the column announcing the split and criticizing the seated board.
“The Give! Campaign has been functioning independently as a separate financial entity with separate staff since 2015, and we’re not planning to change the mission of inspiring the community philanthropically,” she said.
Colorado Publishing House's newspapers and online platforms of The Colorado Springs Independent, The Colorado Springs Business Journal, The Fort Carson Mountaineer, The Southeast Express, Pikes Peak Bulletin, The Transcript and The Space Orbital serving Peterson and Schriever Space Force bases "do not endorse and will not participate in the 2022 IndyGive! campaign," the column states.
“It has and will continue to stand on its own and has demonstrated a high amount of integrity that our nonprofits back,” she said.
Since beginning in 2009, the Give! Campaign has helped 247 local nonprofits raise more than $16.3 million.
Last year’s drive was the largest, Van Hoy said, with 3,624 donors contributing $1.1 million to 85 area nonprofits.
The fundraising method is unique in that applicants are vetted and those accepted into the program receive training and mentoring to promote their causes through local media sponsors and improve operational aspects, such as capacity building and board development. Also, nonprofits adopt a competitive spirit to encourage people to contribute to their work, and businesses throw in “rewards” for donors.
The campaign has funded well-known, relatively unheard of and emerging organizations in the community, Van Hoy said.
The Rocky Mountain Field Institute, which conserves and protects public lands in southern Colorado, has received more than $500,000 over the years, said Executive Director Jennifer Peterson.
“Give! has brought invaluable awareness to our organization and our mission, helped recruit new open space and trail volunteers and raised money that helped us advance our public land stewardship initiatives across the Pikes Peak region,” she said.
While the rift happened “faster than anyone thought,” Peterson said Give! has been working for years to establish its independence by securing its own nonprofit status, recruiting board members, hiring new staff, and managing campaigns.
“I have no doubt Give! will continue to flourish and be a vital community asset in perpetuity,” she said.
Applications for nonprofits to be considered for this year’s program are due by 11:59 p.m. on May 16. Go to www.indygive.com. The campaign runs Nov. 1-Dec. 31.
To answer questions and allay concerns, campaign leaders will host a public meeting at 3 p.m. Friday at Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.