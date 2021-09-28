The Gazette will roll out a new look for its website on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
We think you'll find the site easier to use — with a cleaner look, improved navigation and better organization.
As always, customer feedback helped guide this redesign, and we welcome your thoughts on our new look. Write us at digital@gazette.com.
Also, be sure to check out our innovative and interactive e-edition, blending traditional newspaper design with videos, photo galleries and other multimedia. We've got you covered, whether you prefer a print newspaper, e-edition, website, apps, newsletters or social media.
To all of our subscribers: Thank you. For those who'd like to subscribe, please go to checkout.gazette.com.
Thanks for reading!