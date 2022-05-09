The average price of a gallon of gas in Colorado Springs is at a record high, just shy of $4 a gallon — and prices are not expected to stop there, according to AAA.

Colorado Springs’ previous all-time average high was $3.983 per gallon of regular unleaded gas; that mark was set July 17, 2008. On Sunday, the average hit $3.987, a price that held steady Monday. The local price on Monday still trailed behind the national average of $4.328 and the state average of $4.055, AAA data showed.

A year ago, the average in Colorado Springs was flirting with the $3-a-gallon barrier, at $2.999.

The rise in gas prices goes back to supply and demand issues, Skyler McKinley, director of public relations for AAA Colorado, said.

"Even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, we were looking at a very tight oil market where there was just way more demand than supply because tourism, travel, commuting to work came roaring back in the wake of the availability of a (COVID-19) vaccine, " McKinley said. "But supply takes a lot longer to come back online."

Then gas became even more costly after Russia, the third largest crude oil producer in the world, invaded Ukraine and faced international sanctions.

"Our high gas prices are related to their (Ukraine's) loss of sovereignty," Mckinley said. "And that's just how the global oil market works."

While the record high reflects a record in absolute terms, McKinley warned about judging that number without considering factors such as inflation. He emphasized that consumers' general outlook is optimistic compared to 2008's gas price spike that came during the Great Recession.

But the pain at the pump isn't going away. The cost of gas is expected to climb throughout 2022, particularly in the summer months when demand historically hits its seasonal peak, McKinley said.

The price of gas has a ripple effects too. The more fuel costs, the more it costs to transport goods and supplies and the more expensive other products become.

"I'm sure that's leading to some frustration," McKinley said. "And then when it comes to individual consumer behavior, we know that folks do adjust their behavior when gas is north of $3.50. And then of course, north of $4."

Driving less, carpooling, biking and other changes in driving habits that increase fuel economy can and will be used to save on fuel, McKinley said.

Spikes in gas prices could also encourage drivers to consider electric vehicles. But McKinley said electric vehicles are not an answer for those who are most affected by high gas prices. Rather, people with higher incomes are the ones most likely to purchase electric vehicles.

"We will get through this," McKinley said. "Prices will stabilize, supply will catch up with demand. I would say that the sacrifice that we're making with high gas prices pales in comparison to the sacrifices that Ukrainians are making as their nation is invaded."