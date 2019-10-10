U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, speaking in Denver called the Trump impeachment inquiry in Congress a "partisan" effort and declined to answer multiple questions from reporters about whether President Donald Trump’s call to Ukraine was appropriate.
The Colorado Republican spoke at a Colorado Chamber of Commerce luncheon Oct. 10 at the Westin Denver Downtown hotel.
Gardner was featured as the keynote speaker at the annual event, which focused on industries driving the state’s economy.
During a roughly two-minute press gaggle ahead of the luncheon, Gardner called out U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, for carrying out what he sees as “a very partisan, partisanized effort" in launching the impeachment probe in the House.
“The Senate Intelligence Committee is having an investigation, a bipartisan investigation,” Gardner said. “Unfortunately, though, what we’ve seen is a very political process takeover.”
In a written statement after the event, Colorado Democratic Party spokeswoman Alyssa Roberts said that Gardner is regurgitating "partisan talking points and putting his own political interests ahead of protecting our democracy.”
During his chamber keynote address, Gardner focused on policies impacting Colorado business.
He highlighted economic opportunities in Colorado, including in agriculture, oil and gas, the outdoor economy, water conservation, and developments in research and technology.
“We should be on the ... leading edge of technology, and that is what drives economic opportunity in Colorado,” he said, adding that the state can do even better.
He said the Bureau of Land Management's plans to move its headquarters to Grand Junction -- a proposal that Gardner had pushed for years -- will result in better decisions being made over public lands.
He stressed the importance of investing in opportunities across the state, not just Denver or Boulder, because “Colorado is only as successful as all the elements of the state.”