For most of its 67-year history, the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club has focused more on the club part of its name, catering to wealthy Texans like its founder — the late Dallas oilman Al Hill.
But the 334-acre resort — featuring lodging, spa and wellness center, golf course and other amenities — now markets itself as a luxury boutique hotel that caters not only to its 2,500 members, but also to nonmember guests. By the time the glitzy getaway completes a $60 million expansion and renovation, it will have more than doubled its inventory of rooms, added a holistic wellness center and renovated the rest of the property.
“We have changed the name from Garden of the Gods Collection to show that we are open to the public and are a wellness destination,” said James Gibson, president and CEO of the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club. “Not to de-emphasize the club component, which will always be part of what we do, but to emphasize that we are true world-class wellness destination and a boutique luxury hotel.”
Gibson took over the resort’s top job last month after spending six years as a senior executive at the Sea Island resort in Georgia. Sea Island, along with The Broadmoor and The Gazette, are owned by the Anschutz Corp. Gibson also was in top management roles at the Trump SoHo in New York City and the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Spa and Casino in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and spent 11 years with Hyatt Hotels.
As part of its new branding as a luxury boutique hotel, the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club sought and received a four-diamond ranking from AAA, becoming the fourth lodging facility in the Colorado Springs area to earn the group’s second-highest rating. The Cliff House at Pikes Peak in Manitou Springs, the Cheyenne Mountain Resort and The Mining Exchange hotel in Colorado Springs also are rated as four-diamond hotels.
“We continue to work on and refine our service standards. It is all about improving the level of quality and standards. We have an opportunity to provide a much higher level of personal service,” Gibson said. “We have golf courses, tennis courts, food and beverage and rooms, but we are smaller and offer a more personal level of service along with the wellness component.”
Gibson doesn’t anticipate seeking a five-diamond rating held by both The Broadmoor and Sea Island. The much larger Broadmoor targets both wealthy travelers and convention guests; the Garden of the Gods Resort doesn’t plan to match The Broadmoor’s extensive meeting facilities or large array of shops.
The additional rooms will be part of three-bedroom guest cottages and “casitas” with full kitchens that will be completed next spring. The casitas are owned by investors but are managed by the resort and club. They will rent by the room for $300-$500 a night, or building for $900-$1,500 a night. Once all of the cottages and casitas are open, the resort’s staff will grow to about 220 people.
Club members and guests in the hotel rooms, cottages and casitas, as well as the public, will have access to the Strata Integrated Wellness Spa, the new name for the resort’s International Health and Wellness Center. The center opened in 2016 with a staff of physicians and therapists who integrate Western and Eastern medical science with nutrition, fitness and medication for guests as well as services like massage and acupuncture. The spa also offers salon services.
An investment group headed by local business executives Brenda Smith and Judy Mackey bought what was then called the Garden of the Gods Club in late 2013. Their major renovation project upgraded guest rooms, dining areas, lounges, the lobby, meeting rooms and recreational facilities and earmarked $12 million to build the spa and an adjacent zero-entry pool.
Along with the cottages and casitas, more than a dozen upscale private villas are under construction on club property but will not be available for rent.
Gibson said he took the resort’s top job because he was “attracted to the vision the owners had when they bought the property. They want it to be an internationally recognized wellness destination. This expansion sets us up to fulfill that vision. We have been able to get ahead of the curve (with this expansion) in providing a level of quality that people are craving.”
While at Sea Island, Gibson and his wife were frequent visitors to Colorado Springs because of the common ownership of Sea Island and The Broadmoor. He said they “fell in love with the outdoors, the beauty of the mountains. If the right opportunity presented itself, we wanted to relocate here and this was the right opportunity. When I walked into the front door here, it just felt right.”
Hill opened the Garden of the Gods Club in 1951 and added a golf course nine years later. Much of the club was demolished and rebuilt in 1995 and was sold along with undeveloped land in the area in 2007. The resort is managed by Benchmark, a Texas-based hospitality company that manages nearly 70 hotels in 18 states, the Caribbean, Japan and the United Kingdom.