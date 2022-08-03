A series of arrest affidavits obtained by The Gazette reveal new details surrounding the arrests of three adults involved with a group of gang-affiliated juveniles after a seven-month-long undercover investigation.

On Monday, Colorado Springs police announced that the four juveniles, who police said are affiliated with a local gang known as "P-Block," face two dozen new charges combined, including attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree burglary and assaulting a police officer. Police said the string of crimes occurred between December and July.

The investigation began in December, when one of the juveniles, now 15, messaged an undercover detective's Facebook alias asking to trade firearms and for help in burglarizing a gun store, one affidavit said.

When police arrested the juvenile outside his home on Dec. 21, police made contact with one of the juvenile's guardians, who is not his parent. The guardian gave permission to search their apartment, where police found a hidden handgun.

The juvenile said April Louise Beese, 42, who "has no custody" over the child and "who is not allowed to see him," gave him the gun when she had picked him up from school a month earlier. The affidavit shows the juvenile texted Beese from a phone she had secretly provided him, bragging to her that he was "smart" for concealing the phone and a marijuana pipe.

"OK that's cool I'm glad to hear babe," Beese replied.

More texts show that the child asked Beese to take the handgun back after he got into an argument with his guardians, who did not allow him to have firearms where they lived.

Online records show Beese was arrested in May and is being held at the El Paso County jail. The juvenile was arrested in December and released on bond but failed to appear for court, police said.

Over the next three months, according to police, the same juvenile and two other juveniles participated in a series of violent crimes including an attempted carjacking, pointing a firearm at an officer while evading a traffic stop, shooting at a fleeing attempted robbery victim, and firing shots near moving vehicles and occupied homes.

After one of the juveniles fired a round into a neighbor's house in January, his mother, Heather Marquez, "was aware (he) had a gun but did nothing to prevent it" and "directed him to a location away from police."

After the incident, her red 1995 Subaru Legacy was painted black to avoid detection and was used days later when three of the juveniles drove to a fight near a middle school in southeast Colorado Springs and threatened to kill a group of sixth graders with multiple firearms, police said. A fourth juvenile suspect had arranged the fight in anticipation of an armed confrontation.

Marquez, 36, not only knew about her child's possession of a firearm, an affidavit reads, but assisted him in trading handguns with Evan Hill, her boyfriend and the third adult arrested in relation to the juveniles' delinquency.

Marquez was arrested and posted a $10,000 bond, according to online records.

According to an affidavit, the undercover detective used a Facebook alias in July to investigate Hill's involvement in trading firearms with juveniles. The detective said he revealed himself to be a juvenile female in search of firearms, and Hill, 35, responded asking if the user would have sex with him in exchange for firearms and methamphetamine.

Hill said he would knowingly solicit the juvenile for sex if she "thinks she grown."

On July 18, the detective's alias asked Hill if he could provide her 16-year-old friend a handgun, to which he agreed if she would also pay with sex.

Hill was arrested on July 15 and posted a $35,000 bond.

Evan Hill was charged with:

• Soliciting for child prostitution

• Providing a handgun to a juvenile

• Unlawful purchase of a firearm

• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

• Possession of a defaced firearm

Heather Marquez was charged with:

• Providing a handgun to a juvenile

• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

• Accessory to vehicular eluding

• Harboring a minor

April Beese was charged with:

• Providing a handgun to a juvenile

• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

• Possession of weapons by previous offenders